Brody Pickette was 3-for-4 with a homer and a trio of RBIs as defending champion New Market stayed unbeaten to start the Rockingham County Baseball League season with a 5-4 win over Montezuma at Ruritan Field in Dayton on Tuesday.
Kaden Spaid was 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs for the Shockers (3-0) while Calvin Pastel also finished with a pair of hits and scored a run in the win.
Harrison Madagan and Matt House added one hit apiece for New Market.
On the mound for the Shockers, Spaid got the start and pitched four innings, giving up one earned run on two hits and three walks while striking out three. House followed him up with four innings of shutout baseball, giving up five hits and a walk while striking out five of his own.
For the Braves (0-2), Isaiah Blanks (Bridgewater College) was 3-for-5 in the leadoff spot while fellow BC product Hunter Clever had a pair of hits.
Kyle Armstrong (Eastern Mennonite University/Riverheads) also had two hits for Montezuma while Andrew Barrese tossed three innings of shutout baseball in relief, giving up a pair of hits and zero walks while striking out five.
New Market 010 004 000 — 5 9 3
Montezuma 020 110 000 — 4 9 1
Spaid, House (5), Pastel (9) and Pickette. Hensley, Barrese (7) and Sexton, Mayhew. W — House. L — Hensley. SV — Pastel. HR — NM: Pickett, second inning, none on.
In other RCBL action Tuesday:
Grottoes 6, Clover Hill 4: Tucker Garrison, a former Bridgewater College and Spotswood standout, pitched five innings in relief, giving up one run on three hits and a walk while striking out seven as Grottoes held off Clover Hill in a back-and-forth game at Buck Bowman Park.
Garrison also had a double and three RBIs at the plate for the Cardinals (2-0) while Dylan Nicely, another Spotswood product, was 2-for-5 with a triple and two RBIs and recent SHS graduate Witt Scafidi added an RBI single of his own.
Spencer Williams got the start on the mound for Grottoes, tossing three innings and giving up one unearned run on two hits and three walks while striking out six before Garrison came in to toss the next five frames. Eli Lam, another former Trailblazer, tossed a perfect ninth to seal the win.
For the Bucks (1-1), Kevin Navedo (Bridgewater College/Harrisonburg) was 3-for-4 while Jacob Grabeel (Bridgewater College), Kevin Kirk (Bridgewater College) and Alex Knicely all had a hit and an RBI apiece.
Steven Woerner, another BC product, tossed four innings in relief for Clover Hill, giving up one hit and three walks with eight strikeouts.
Grottoes 020 000 400 — 6 5 2
Clover Hill 001 003 000 — 4 7 1
Williams, Garrison (4), Lam (9) and Nicely. Sherman, Woerner (3), Imeson (7), Hrasky (7), Bocock (9) and Montgomery. W — Garrison. L — Imeson. SV — Lam.
