First-place Bridgewater bounced back in impressive fashion on Tuesday in front of its home fans.
The Reds got a strong outing from their ace en route to a 2-1 win over Montezuma in Rockingham County Baseball League action at Ray Heatwole Field.
Derek Shifflett, a James Madison and Fort Defiance alum, tossed a complete game, allowing a run on five hits and four walks and striking out 12.
Shifflett also led the Reds with two hits while former Fort teammate Blake Sipe finished the night with a hit and the team's only RBI of the evening.
Liam Simpson and Nick Griffin (Bridgewater College/Turner Ashby) both finished with a hit apiece for the Reds (11-7) as well.
For the Braves, Tucker Hensley (Mary Baldwin) took the loss, tossing two innings and striking out three. Lance Tate closed the contest out for Montezuma, throwing three innings and recording six strikeouts.
Jonathan Sexton (Bridgewater College) led the Braves (10-12) with two hits while John Rittenhouse had the only RBI of the game for the Braves
Montezuma 001 000 000 — 1 5 3
Bridgewater 110 000 00x — 2 5 1
Hensley, Thomas (3), Tate (7) and Sexton. Shifflett and Clements. W — Shifflett (3-2). L — Hensley (0-5).
