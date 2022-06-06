Chris Huffman, who was a standout pitcher at James Madison in college and at Fort Defiance for his prep career, got the start and tossed four innings, giving up one run on two hits and a pair of walks while striking out four as Bridgewater earned a 5-1 victory over winless Broadway in Rockingham County Baseball League action on the road Sunday.
Turner Ashby products Jared Peake and Nick Griffin, along with Eric Yankey and Logan Phelps, tossed between one and two innings of scoreless relief baseball for the Reds (3-1) to close out the impressive performance on the mound.
At the plate for Bridgewater, Corbin Lucas (Shenandoah University/Fort Defiance) was 2-for-3 with a triple and a pair of RBIs while former JMU standout Noah Cornwell also added a pair of hits and an RBI in the win.
Brett Tharp (Bridgewater College) added an RBI triple for the Reds.
As for the Bruins (0-4), who have now lost four in a row to open the season, recent Broadway High graduate Landen Stuhlmiller and teammate Natty Solomon (Eastern Mennonite University) had a pair of hits each.
Despite the loss, Jacob Bell also impressed on the mound for the Bruins, tossing six innings and giving up two earned runs on four hits and a pair of walks while racking up 12 strikeouts. Daniel Hupart tossed a perfect ninth.
Bridgewater 002 001 020 — 5 7 1
Broadway 100 000 000 — 1 7 1
Huffman, Peake (5), Phelps (6), Griffin (7), Yankey (9) and Tharp. Bell, Barrett (7), Hupart (9) and Stuhlmiller. W — Huffman. L — Bell. SV — Yankey.
In other RCBL action Sunday:
Montezuma 5, New Market 1: Former Turner Ashby standout Grant Thomas, now at Chesapeake College, tossed seven innings, giving up no runs on three hits and two walks with five strikeouts as Montezuma earned its first win of the season by defeating New Market at Rebel Field.
Isaiah Blanks (Bridgewater College) and Logan Jones (Eastern Mennonite University) led the Braves (1-3) with a pair of hits at the plate in the win.
Tristan Gordon (Bridgewater College/Page County) added an RBI single.
For the Shockers (3-2), who dropped their second in a row, Kaden Spaid led the way with a trio of hits while Pearce Bucher added an RBI single.
On the mound for New Market, Kirk Messick tossed 8.1 innings, giving up four runs on eight hits and zero walks while striking out five in the loss.
Montezuma 001 001 003 — 5 8 2
New Market 000 000 010 — 1 6 1
Thomas, Henderson (8), Clever (9) and Sexton. Messick, House (9) and Pickette. W — Thomas. L — Messick.
Stuarts Draft 17, Grottoes 6: At Shifflett Field, Stuarts Draft pounded out 15 hits and won its third game in a row with a rout of Grottoes.
Former Waynesboro standout Terrell Thompson, a veteran of the league, had a pair of home runs and five RBIs for the Diamondbacks (3-1).
Zach Roberts (Eastern Mennonite University/Riverheads) was 3-for-5 with a homer and three RBIs for Draft while Jack Pausic also had three hits.
Chez Harvey (Waynesboro) and Jack Marshall each added a two-run single for the Diamondbacks while Grayson Bush added two hits and an RBI of his own.
For the Cardinals (2-2), Eli Lam (Spotswood) was 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs while Cam Irvine (High Point University/Spotswood) had an RBI double and Garret Huffman (King University/Rockbridge County) finished with a two-run single of his own.
Stuarts Draft 681 020 0 — 17 15 0
Grottoes 320 100 0 — 6 6 3
Rose, Farris (2), Jenkins (6) and Harvey. Garrison, Dansey (2), Williams 2), Pullin (4), Lam (7) and Nicely. W — Farris. L — Garrison. HR — SD: Roberts, first inning, none on. Thompson, second inning one on. Thompson, fifth inning, one on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.