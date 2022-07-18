There was another standings shake-up on Sunday at Ray Heatwole Field.
With a 3-2 home win over rival Grottoes, Bridgewater got an impressive victory and jumped back into first place in the Rockingham County Baseball League standings as teams head into the final week of the regular season.
The Reds scored three runs in the fifth inning and held off a Cardinals surge late in the contest to pick up the victory.
Liam Simpson racked up a team-high three RBIs for the Reds in the victory and had a home run. Shifflett also had a hit for Bridgewater (12-8).
For the Cardinals, Spencer Williams threw six innings in the loss and struck out six while Trey Deane finished with four strikeouts in two innings pitched.
Clayton Michael (Bridgewater College/Fort Defiance) had a team-high three hits to lead the attack at the plate for the visitors while Dalton Nicely (Spotswood) and Garret Huffman (King University/Rockbridge County) had two hits a piece.
Dylan Nicely (Spotswood) had the lone RBI for Grottoes (10-12) in the loss.
Grottoes 000 000 110 — 2 11 0
Bridgewater 000 030 00x — 3 2 2
Williams, Deane (7) and Dylan Nicely. Huffman, Shifflett (7) and Swartley. W — Huffman (2-1). L — Williams (1-3). SV — Shifflett (1). HR — BRI: Simpson, fifth inning, two on.
In other RCBL action Sunday:
Broadway 6, Clover Hill 1: Broadway picked up five runs in the seventh inning behind a Trent Abernathy (Concord/Turner Ashby) three-run home run as the Bruins earned their second win in a row with a victory over Clover Hill at Buck Bowman Park.
Abernathy also tossed seven innings in the victory, striking out 11. He finished 2-for-5 with three RBIs at the plate.
Haiden Engleman (Staunton) had a team-high three hits for Broadway (9-14) .
Steven Woerner (Bridgewater College) took the loss on the mound for the Bucks (11-11), striking out seven through six innings pitched.
Broadway 000 010 500 — 6 12 1
Clover Hill 000 001 000 — 1 3 2
Abernathy, Bell (8) and Butler. Woerner, Barker (7), Hrasky (9) and Eberly. W — Abernathy (2-0). L — Woerner (2-1). HR — BRO: Abernathy, seventh inning, two on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.