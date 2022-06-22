Corbin Lucas, a Fort Defiance alum, went 3-for-4 with a double, a homer and three RBIs as Bridgewater stayed hot with a 12-2 rout of New Market in Rockingham County Baseball League action at home Tuesday.
Also chipping in at the plate for the Reds (6-2) was Noah Cornwell with a 2-for-4 effort that included a double and a pair of runs scored in the win.
Jordan Yankey, Antonio Florentino-Sosa (Turner Ashby), Haiden Engleman (Staunton), Grey Sherfey (Ferrum/Turner Ashby) and Jack Carpin all finished with one hit and an RBI apiece for Bridgewater.
On the mound, Bridgewater College pitcher and TA alum Nick Griffin tossed six innings, giving up two runs and picking up four strikeouts.
For the Shockers (4-6), Calvin Pastel pitched five innings and gave up three runs on four hits and a walk while also striking out four in the setback.
Luke Keister (Spotswood) was 3-for-4 with an RBI at the plate for New Market while Kaden Spaid also chipped in with a 2-for-2 effort.
New Market 002 000 0 — 2 8 1
Bridgewater 010 209 x — 12 10 1
Pastel, Bennett (6), Spaid (6), House (6) and Pickette. Griffin, Tharp (7) and Tharp, Engleman (7). W — Griffin (1-0). L — Pastel (0-2). HR — BRI: Lucas, fourth inning, none on.
In other RCBL action Tuesday:
Clover Hill 9, Grottoes 7: Drew Easter, a Bridgewater College and Broadway High alum, was 4-for-6 with an RBI as Clover Hill got back on track with a pivotal win over longtime rival Grottoes at Shifflett Field.
Luke Shifflett (Alderson Broaddus/Turner Ashby) was 2-for-4 with a trio of RBIs for the Bucks while Cody Swisher (Riverheads) had two hits and two RBIs. Tanner Montgomery (Bridgewater/Turner Ashby) also had two hits.
On the mound for Clover Hill (5-4), Tyler Conley tossed six innings, giving up four runs on seven hits and a pair of walks while striking out four.
David Wood (Fort Defiance) and Eli Lam (Spotswood) each finished with two hits and a pair of RBIs apiece for the Cardinals (5-4) in the loss.
Also chipping in were two more Fort products in Cam Herron, now at Bridgewater, and Clayton Michael (Ferrum) with two hits and an RBI.
Clover Hill 230 110 200 — 9 14 2
Grottoes 100 300 300 — 7 11 2
Conley, Sherman (7), Grabeel (7), Long (9) and Montgomery. Pullin, Fillhart (4), Dansey (7), Lam (9) and Nicely. W — Conley (2-0). L — Pullin (0-2). SV — Grabeel (1).
Stuarts Draft 11, Broadway 7: Jack Pausic and Chaz Harvey each finished with two hits and an RBI to lead a balanced attack as Stuarts Draft rallied for a comeback win over Broadway at The Diamond Club.
Tanner Thomas and Ryan Farris (Riverheads) had a hit and two RBIs apiece for Stuarts Draft while longtime standout Zach Roberts (Eastern Mennonite/Riverheads) also chipped in with an RBI double in the win.
For the Bruins (4-8), Peyton Davis (Wake Technical/Turner Ashby) and Jacob Petersheim (Colorado State Pueblo/Broadway) finished with two hits and an RBI and Trevor Thomas also added a pair of hits in the loss.
Broadway 104 001 001 — 7 10 2
Stuarts Draft 210 004 13x — 11 9 2
Mongold and Stuhlmiller. Vernon, Dunford (6), Farris (8) and Harvey. W — Farris (2-0). L — Mongold (0-2).
