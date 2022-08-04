A pair of home runs off the bat of Zach Roberts led the top-seeded Stuarts Draft Diamondbacks to their second straight win over the sixth-seeded Montezuma Braves in the Rockingham County Baseball League semifinals on Wednesday night.
The Diamondbacks cruised to an 11-3 victory after scoring eight unanswered runs in the first five frames.
Roberts led the way for Stuarts Draft with a four-hit night, including a double and two home runs. He finished 4-for-6 with two RBIs in the contest.
Jack Pausic and Calen Owens also clubbed home runs in the win. Pausic went 2-for-5 at the plate with a pair of RBIs and a walk, while Owens finished 2-for-4 with the home run, a walk and a strikeout.
Parker Heinemann earned the win on the mound for the Diamondbacks, pitching 7.2 innings, allowing just two runs on seven hits with 11 strikeouts. Jacob Dunford and _ Jenkins finished the job out of the bullpen, combining to allow one hit and one run over the final 1.1 innings with three strikeouts.
For Montezuma, John Rittenhouse clubbed a two-run home run for his lone hit of the night. Jacob Cude accounted for the other RBI for the Braves, while Jonathan Sexton hit a double.
Grant Thomas was on the losing end, pitching 3.2 innings, allowing five runs on five hits with a pair of walks and four strikeouts. Taran Baker gave up 10 hits in 3.1 innings of relief, allowing four runs, but only two of them were earned.
Stuarts Draft Diamondbacks 012 220 111 – 11 15 2
Montezuma Braves 000 020 001 — 3 8 3
W — Heinemann (3-1). L — Thomas (8-5). HR — SD: Roberts, third inning, none on. Pausic, third inning, one on. Owens, fourth inning, none on. Roberts, fourth inning, none on. M: Rittenhouse, fifth inning, one on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.