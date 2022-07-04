In a performance that resembled many of the ones that have earned him the nickname “Iron Man” throughout his Rockingham County Baseball League career, James Madison and Fort Defiance alum Derek Shifflett came up big, once again, on Sunday.
Shifflett pitched a complete game, giving up five runs on 12 scattered hits and a walk while striking out a season-high 14 as Bridgewater defeated New Market 7-5 in at Ray Heatwole Field.
The right-hander also had a hit and a two runs scored at the plate for the Reds (10-5) while Blake Sipe, another former Indian and Radford University outfielder, had two hits and an RBI.
Also chipping in for Bridgewater was Corbin Lucas (Fort Defiance) and Liam Simpson, who finished with an RBI single apiece.
Noah Cornwell (James Madison) added a double for the Reds while Caden Swartley, a Turner Ashby standout, also had a hit in the win.
For the Shockers (6-10), Brody Pickette was 2-for-4 with two RBIs while Kaden Spaid finished with a two-run single.
Spotswood products Dawson Russell and Luke Keister, along with Calvin Pastel, also had a pair of hits each for New Market.
Kirk Messick (Bridgewater/Broadway) took the loss on the mound, giving up six runs — only two of which were earned — on seven hits and zero walks while picking up six strikeouts.
Pearce Bucher pitched three strong innings of no-hit baseball in relief for the Shockers, allowing just one run on a pair of walks.
New Market 002 001 020 — 5 12 5
Bridgewater 000 052 00x — 7 7 2
Messick, Bucher (6) and Russell. Shifflett and Swartley. W — Shifflett (2-1). L — Messick (1-3).
In other RCBL action Sunday:
Montezuma 3, Clover Hill 2: At Buck Bowman Park, Montezuma scored three runs in the ninth inning to pull off a stunning come-from-behind win over host Clover Hill.
Hunter Clever (Bridgewater) had two hits to lead the Braves (8-11) while Jonathan Sexton (Bridgewater) had an RBI single.
Also chipping in for Montezuma was Jacob Cude (Mary Baldwin/East Rockingham) and Isaiah Blanks (Bridgewater) with an RBI apiece while Elijah Dunlap (Bridgewater/Riverheads) tossed seven innings, giving up two runs on five hits and a walk.
Dunlap struck out six before Hayden Fravel (Strasburg) and Keegan Oliver (Bridgewater/Riverheads) pitched the final two frames, giving up no runs on two hits and striking out four.
Tanner Montgomery, a Bridgewater and Turner Ashby alum, led the Bucks (9-7) with two hits while Josh Eberly, a former Virginia Tech and TA standout, also had two hits and an RBI in the loss.
Waring Garber, a recent Bridgewater and Turner Ashby graduate, was impressive on the mound, pitching eight strong innings and giving up one earned run on five hits and zero walks with five strikeouts before Tucker Hrasky came in during the ninth.
Montezuma 000 000 003 — 3 6 0
Clover Hill 001 001 000 — 2 7 1
Dunlap, Fravel (8), Oliver (9) and Sexton. Garber, Hrasky (9) and Montgomery. W — Fravel (1-0). L — Hrasky (0-1). SV — Oliver (1).
Broadway 4, Stuarts Draft 3: A walk-off solo homer from Trevor Thomas gave Broadway a win over Stuarts Draft at home.
Thomas finished with two RBIs for the Bruins (7-12) while Tyler Stobbs (Concord/Spotswood) had two hits and Brody Bower finished 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs in the thrilling victory.
On the mound for Broadway, Collin McGuire got the start and lasted three innings, giving up two runs on two hits and three walks with a walk while Dylan Shifflett pitched four innings, giving up a run on four hits and two walks with four strikeouts.
Jonathon Mallow finished the game for the Bruins, tossing two shutout frames and giving up one run and two hits in the win.
For the Diamondbacks (10-6), Grayson Bush was 3-for-4.
Stuarts Draft 101 100 000 — 3 7 0
Broadway 200 000 101 — 4 9 1
Heinemann, Kehoe (7) and Farris. McGuire, Shifflett (4), Mallow (9) and Copenhaver, Engleman. W — Mallow (1-0). L — Kehoe 0-2). HR — BRO: Thomas, ninth inning, none on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.