New Market bounced back in a big way Wednesday night at Rebel Field.
The Shockers scored five runs in the first inning and never looked back en route to a 7-5 victory over Bridgewater in Rockingham County Baseball League action at home.
Luke Keister (Spotswood) and Connor Houser both had a team-high two hits in the win.
Harrison Madagan finished with a pair of RBIs to lead the team, while Houser and Henry Delavergne both had one run batted in.
Joel Smith tossed 4.1 innings in the win, striking out two and allowing three hits. Calvin Pastel picked up the save for the Shockers (12-12)
For Bridgewater (12-10), Derek Shifflett (James Madison/Fort Defiance) tossed a complete game, striking out eight in eight innings pitched.
Chris Huffman (James Madison/Fort Defiance) and Caden Swartley (Turner Ashby) both had a trio of hits for the Reds in the loss and Swartley had a team-high two RBIs as well.
Bridgewater 103 000 001 — 5 12 2
New Market 500 000 20x — 7 10 3
Shifflett and Swartley. Folz, Morton (3), Smith (3), Burgreen (8), Pastel (9) and Pickette. W — Smith (1-0). L — Shifflett (3-4). SV — Pastel (1).
In other RCBL action Wednesday:
Stuarts Draft 10, Grottoes 7: Eastern Mennonite University and Riverheads High alum Zach Roberts had four hits as first-place Stuarts Draft defeated Grottoes at Shifflett Field.
Calen Owens (West Virginia Tech/Wilson Memorial) had a team-high four runs batted in as well.
Terrell Thompson (Waynesboro) was 3-for-5 in the win with two RBIs.
Ryan Farris (Riverheads) added two RBIs as well while Trevor Mitchell got the win on the mound, striking out three in 5.1 innings.
Parker Heinemann recorded the save for the Diamondbacks (15-9).
For the Cardinals (11-13), Tyler Pullin (Point Park/Fort Defiance) got the start and pitched four innings, striking out three.
Dylan Nicely (Spotswood) led Grottoes with a home run and a team-high of four hits and three RBIs.
Stuarts Draft 101 220 400 — 10 11 1
Grottoes 402 000 010 — 7 16 3
Vernon, Mitchell (3), Heinemann (9) and Harvey. Pullin, Dansey, Austin (5), Fillhart (5), Dansey, Jacob (8) and Nicely. W — Mitchell (2-0). L — Fillhart (0-2). SV — Heinemann (2). HR — STU: Owens, seventh inning, three on. GRO: Nicely, first inning, two on.
