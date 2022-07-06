Connor Houser finished 3-for-3 with a pair of RBIs as New Market got back on track on Tuesday with an 8-5 victory over Clover Hill in Rockingham County Baseball League action at Rebel Field.
The Shockers (7-10) entered the sixth inning down 5-1, but rattled off six straight runs in the next two frames and added another in the eighth to secure the home victory.
Matt House had another pair of RBIs in the win and both Dawson Russell (Shenandoah/Spotswood) and Harrison Madagan finished 3-for-5.
Cade Templeton (Shenandoah/Harrisonburg) got the win, striking out five in 1.2 innings pitched. House picked up the save for New Market, having a clean inning in the ninth. Kaden Spaid added five strikeouts as the starter.
Jake Barker (Lynchburg/Waynesboro) took the loss for Clover Hill (9-8), allowing three runs on one hit. Will Waller started the game, surrendering four runs on eight hits and striking out five.
Jacob Grabeel (Bridgewater College) and Ross French both finished with a pair of hits and a pair of RBIs for the Bucks. Cody Swisher (Riverheads) had two hits.
Clover Hill 100 013 000 — 5 8 1
New Market 100 003 31x — 8 11 1
Waller, Barker (6), Canterbury (7) and Montgomery. Spaid, Foltz (6), Templeton (7), Henry (8), House (9) and Russell. W — Templeton (1-0). L — Barker (1-1). SV — House.
In other RCBL action Tuesday:
Montezuma 13, Bridgewater 3: Montezuma cruised past Bridgewater on the road, picking up its third straight victory.
Tristan Gordon (Bridgewater College/Page County) homered in the victory, finishing with three RBIs for the Braves (9-11).
John Rittenhouse had a pair of hits and RBIs in the win while both Kyle Armstrong (Eastern Mennonite/Riverheads) and Hunter Clever (Bridgewater College) finished with three hits a piece.
Lance Tate got the win, tossing five innings and striking out three for Montezuma.
For the Reds (10-6), Eric Yankey (James Madison/Turner Ashby) took the loss, striking out eight but allowing seven runs in 6.2 innings pitched.
Corbin Lucas had two hits for Bridgewater to lead the offense.
Montezuma 020 030 215 — 13 16 1
Bridgewater 100 002 000 — 3 8 1
Tate, Thomas (6), Oliver (8) and Sexton. Eric Yankey, Jordan Yankey (7) and Tharp. W — Tate (1-1). L — Eric Yankey (2-1). HR — MON: Gordon, ninth inning, two on.
