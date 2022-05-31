Harrison Madagan, a Millbrook alum that just finished up his freshman season at Lancaster Bible, had a two-run double in the bottom of the ninth to give New Market a thrilling 6-5 walk-off win over Bridgewater in Rockingham County Baseball League action at Rebel Field on Sunday.
Madagan finished 3-for-5 with two RBIs for the Shockers (2-0) while Gavin Horning added two hits of his own and Pearce Bucher and Brody Pickette each chipped in with a single and an RBI apiece at the plate in the victory.
On the mound for New Market, Ethan Laird tossed four strong innings in relief, giving up one run on three hits and two walks with five strikeouts.
For the Reds (1-1), Chris Huffman (James Madison/Fort Defiance) pitched four innings of one-hit baseball, walking just one and walking three.
At the plate for Bridgewater, Noah Cornwell was 3-for-4 with three runs scored while Grey Sherfey (Ferrum/Turner Ashby) had a pair of hits.
Bridgewater 100 110 002 — 5 9 3
New Market 000 000 402 — 6 7 2
Huffman, Luck (5), Jones (7), O’Neill (7), Tharp (7) and Engleman. Prosperi, Laird (5), Morton (9), House (9) and Pickette. W — House. L — Tharp.
In other RCBL action:
Sunday
Grottoes 15, Broadway 9: Jacob Dansey (Spotswood) pitched 3.1 innings, giving up two runs on one hit and a walk with a strikeout and Spencer Fillhart tossed three more frames of shutout baseball as Grottoes opened its season with a win over Broadway at Shifflett Field.
Cameron Irvine (High Point/Spotswood) led the Cardinals (1-0) with a 3-for-4 effort at the plate that included two doubles and three RBIs.
Witt Scafidi (Bryant Stratton/Spotswood) added two doubles and five RBIs for Grottoes while Cam Herron (Bridgewater/Fort Defiance) added two hits and a pair of RBIs and Eli Lam had a pair of hits and an RBI himself.
For the Bruins (0-2), Peyton Davis (Turner Ashby) was 3-for-4 with four RBIs while Jayden Nixon also chipped in with a pair of hits in the loss.
Broadway 124 010 100 — 9 10 3
Grottoes 040 422 30x — 15 12 0
Benson, Barrett (2), Estep (7), Abernathy (8) and Mallow. Pullin, Dansey (3), Fillhart (7) and Nicely. W — Dansey. L — Estep.
Saturday
New Market 8, Broadway 1: At Rebel Field on Saturday, Kirk Messick tossed eight innings, giving up one run on three hits and zero walks while striking out 12 as defending RCBL champion New Market opened the season with a convincing start-to-finish victory over Broadway.
Bucher, Madagan, Gavin Horning, Luke Estep and Kaden Spaid all had a hit and an RBI apiece for the Shockers in the season-opening victory.
For the Bruins, Matt Meiser, Tyler Stobbs and Jonathan Mallow had a hit each while Jacob Bell tossed four innings, giving up three unearned runs on two hits and zero walks while striking out six and Broadway alum Bryce Turner tossed three one-hit shutout innings in relief with five strikeouts.
Broadway 000 000 100 — 1 3 6
New Market 002 100 05x — 8 5 1
Bell, Turner (5), Dellinger (8), Benson (8) and Botkin. Messick, Hovatter (9) and Pickette. W — Hovatter. L — Bell.
Bridgewater 7, Montezuma 4: Jared Peake, a Turner Ashby alum and Bridgewater freshman, pitched four innings of shutout baseball in relief, giving up one run and three walks while striking out two as Bridgewater opened the season with a victory over Montezuma at Ruritan Field.
Brett Tharp, another BC product, earned the save for the Reds and was 2-for-4 with a run scored at the plate while Cornwell was 2-for-4 with a homer and Jordon Yankey finished 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored.
For the Braves (0-1), Hunter Clever (Bridgewater), Tristan Gordon (Page County/Bridgewater) and Connor Houser finished with two hits apiece.
Bridgewater 030 001 300 — 7 8 1
Montezuma 010 030 000 — 4 8 3
Griffin, Peake (5), Tharp (9) and Engleman. Thomas, Dunlap (6), Hensley (8), Craig (9) and Marshall, Sexton. W — Peake. L — Dunlap. HR — B: Cornwell, sixth inning, none on.
