The defending champions put themselves back in the winning column Thursday.
Notching two runs in the eighth, the New Market Shockers picked up a 3-2 comeback win against Broadway and improved to 6-8 as the season approaches its halfway mark.
Calvin Pastel was 2-for-4 with two RBIs in the win, both team highs. Nick Goode also had an RBI for New Market.
Along with his play at the plate, Pastel earned the win on the mound for New Market as the starter, tossing seven innings and striking out eight. Matt House picked up the save for the Shockers.
Landon Stuhlmiller (Broadway) took the loss on the mound for Broadway, allowing two runs on two hits in two innings pitched. Jacob Bell started for the Bruins (6-11) and pitched seven innings, only giving up one run on five hits.
Noah Hertzler (Broadway) led the Bruins with two hits. Jaydon Nixon (East Rockingham) and Trevor Thomas each had an RBI for Broadway.
New Market: 000 001 020 — 3 7 1
Broadway: 000 001 010 — 272
Pastel, House (8) and Russell. Bell, Stuhlmiller (8), Rush (9) and Butler. W — Pastel (1-2). L — Stuhlmiller (0-1). SV — House.
In other RCBL action Thrusday:
Stuarts Draft 9, Montezuma 7: The Diamondbacks got off to a hot start and survived a comeback effort by the Braves to pick up the win. Zach Roberts (Eastern Mennonite) and Jack Pausic each had three hits and Roberts added four RBIs in the win.
Terrell Thompson add two hits and two RBIs for Stuarts Draft (Waynesboro). Trevor Vernon had four strikeouts to lead the Diamondbacks, allowing four runs on four hits in the winning effort. Ryan Farris picked up the save for Stuarts Draft.
Connor Houser had three hits in the loss for the Braves (6-11). PJ Hanisak (Bridgewater College) and Tyler Smith (Fort Defiance) both had tow RBIs. Lance Tate took the loss, striking out eight and allowing four runs on six hits.
Stuarts Draft: 220 012 020 — 9 9 2
Montezuma: 001 004 020 — 7 9 5
Vernon, Shifflett (6), Matheney (6), Farris (7) and Harvey. Tate, Argenbright (5), Craig (6), Craytor (9) and Sexton. W — Vernon (2-1). L — Tate (0-1). SV — Farris. HR — SD: Thompson, first inning, one on. HR — SD: Roberts, second inning, one on. HR — SD: Pausic, eighth inning, one on.
