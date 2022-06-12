The losing streak is over for defending league champion New Market.
The Shockers snapped an early-season three-game skid with an 8-6 victory over Stuarts Draft in a battle of two of the top teams in the Rockingham County Baseball League this season on Saturday at Rebel Field.
Kaden Spaid got the start for the Shockers (4-3), giving up two earned runs on give hits and three walks while striking out eight before Shenandoah teammate Pearce Bucher came in and delivered three innings in relief, allowing on unearned run on a hit and a pair of walks with four strikeouts.
At the plate for New Market, recent Page County graduate Mitchel Gaskins had a three-run single while Spaid also finished with two hits and an RBI.
Luke Keister (Spotswood) also had an RBI single for the Shockers.
For the Diamondbacks (5-2), who had a five-game winning streak snapped, Chaz Harvey finished 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs at the plate.
Tyler Wilcher (Eastern Mennonite University/Buffalo Gap) finished with an RBI double and Jack Marshall added an RBI single in the setback.
On the mound for the Diamondbacks, Riverheads product Ryan Farris pitched three relief innings, giving up one run and striking out four.
Earlier in the day, Draft had 14 hits in a 19-8 win over New Market.
In that victory, Harvey was 3-for-4 with a homer and five RBIs for the Diamondbacks while Wilcher finished 2-for-3 with a trio of RBIs.
Calen Owens (West Virginia Tech/Wilson Memorial) and Zach Roberts (Eastern Mennonite University/Riverheads) had two RBIs apiece.
For the Shockers, Dawson Russell (Spotswood) finished with three hits.
Stuarts Draft 401 001 0 — 6 6 1
New Market 043 010 0 — 8 6 3
Jarvis, Mitchell (2), Merone (3), Farris (3), Jenkins (7) and Harvey. Spaid, Bucher (5) and Pickette. W — Spaid. L — Merone. SV — Bucher. HR — SD: Harvey, first inning, two on.
In other RCBL action over the weekend:
Saturday
Broadway 11, Clover Hill 1: Turner Ashby alum and Concord product Trent Abernathy was a perfect 5-for-5 as Broadway earned its first win with a rout of Clover Hill in seven innings at Broadway High School.
Bryce Turner, another BHS alum, was 2-for-2 with a pair of RBIs while Peyton Davis (West Virginia Tech/Turner Ashby had the same stat line.
Tyler Stobbs (Spotswood) had a trio of hits and an RBI in the leadoff spot for the Bruins (1-5) while Jacob Bell pitched five innings, giving up one run on six hits and a walk with eight strikeouts. Noah Hertzler, a recent Broadway grad that is headed to William & Mary, pitched two innings of one-hit baseball in relief, walking four and gaining a strikeout to end it.
For the Bucks (4-2), Drew Easter (Bridgewater College/Broadway) was 3-for-4 with an RBI while Lucas Clark added three hits of his own.
Clover Hill 000 010 0 — 1 7 0
Broadway 302 102 3 — 11 16 3
Sherman, Garber (4) and Canterbury, Fitzgerald. Bell, Hertzler (6) and McNamara. W — Bell. L — Sherman.
Grottoes 6, Montezuma 4: At Ruritan Field, former Spotswood standout Tucker Garrison pitched six innings, giving up four runs on seven hits and four walks with seven strikeouts and fellow former Trailblazers Noah Burtner and Eli Lam tossed three shutout innings in relief as Grottoes got back on track with a road victory over struggling Montezuma.
Spotswood products Cam Irvine and Dylan Nicely had two hits apiece for the Cardinals (3-2) while Garret Huffman (King University/Rockbridge County) finished 2-for-4 with a home run and a trio of RBIs.
For the Braves (1-6), Isaiah Blanks (Bridgewater College) had a three-run double while Kyle Armstrong (Eastern Mennonite University/Riverheads) and Jacob Cude (Mary Baldwin University/East Rockingham) had two hits each and Chris Henderson, another BC product, tossed shutout innings.
Grottoes 020 130 000 — 6 8 2
Montezuma 000 000 400 — 4 8 5
Garrison, Burtner (7), Lam (9) and Dy. Nicely. Measell, Henderson (8) and Marshall. W — Garrison. L — Measell. SV — Lam. HR — G: Huffman, fifth inning, two on.
Friday
Clover Hill 9, Montezuma 2: Bridgewater College Reid Long tossed five shutout innings to start, giving up just four hits while striking out two as Clover Hill cruised to a victory over Montezuma at Ruritan Field.
Ryan Costello (Bridgewater College) and Tyler Conley (Bridgewater College/Broadway) pitched three relief innings, striking out eight.
At the plate for the Bucks, Kevin Navedo (Bridgewater College/Harrisonburg) was 3-for-5 with a pair of homers and five RBIs.
Easter, meanwhile, finished with a three-run homer for Clover Hill.
For the Braves, BC product Hunter Clever led the way with two hits.
Clover Hill 103 201 020 — 9 10 1
Montezuma 000 000 110 — 2 6 6
Long, Costello, Conley and Canterbury, Montgomery. Craig, Craytor, Argenbright and Sexton. W — Long. L — Craig. HR — CH: Easter, third inning, two on. Navedo, sixth inning, one on. Navedo, eighth inning one on.
