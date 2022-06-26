Matt House pitched a complete game, giving up one run on four hits and a walk while striking out six and also had a hit at the plate as New Market defeated Grottoes 4-1 to salvage a doubleheader split on Saturday in Rockingham County Baseball League action at Rebel Field.
Recent Spotswood graduate Dawson Russell was 2-for-2 with an RBI to lead the Shockers (5-7) at the plate in the low-scoring contest.
For the Cardinals (6-6), Witt Scafidi (Bryant Stratton/Spotswood) was 2-for-3 with an RBI while Spencer Williams pitched five innings, giving up four runs on just three hits and seven walks with nine strikeouts.
Earlier in the day, Grottoes had much more success at the plate as it pounded out 14 hits in a 10-8 victory over New Market to start the day.
In that win, Eli Lam (Spotswood) had a solo home run while Dalton Nicely (Spotswood) was 4-for-4 with an RBI in the convincing victory.
Also chipping in for the Cardinals was Clayton Michael (Ferrum/Fort Defiance) and Cam Irvine (High Point/Spotswood) with two hits and two RBIs apiece while Elijah Grogg (Spotswood) was 2-for-3 with an RBI.
For the Shockers in that loss, Harrison Madagan and Ethan Burgreen was 2-for-4 with three RBIs while Pearce Bucher finished with two hits as well.
Grottoes 010 000 0 — 1 4 2
New Market 210 010 x — 4 3 0
Williams, Pullin (6) and Scafidi. House and Pickette. W — House (3-1). L — Williams (0-1).
In other RCBL action Saturday:
Montezuma 18, Bridgewater 12: At Ruritan Field, Jacob Cude (Mary Baldwin/East Rockingham) was 5-for-5 with eight RBIs as Montezuma pounded out 16 hits in a high-scoring home win over Bridgewater.
Jonathan Sexton was 2-for-4 with four RBIs for the Braves (5-9).
For the Reds (7-4), Liam Simpson finished 3-for-4 with an RBI.
Bridgewater 363 000 0 — 12 9 0
Montezuma 366 300 x — 18 16 1
Peake, Jones (2), Luck (3), Yankey (4) and Clements. Measell, Baker (2) and Sexton. W — Baker (1-0). L — Jones (0-1). HR — BRI: Simpson, third inning, none on. MON: Cude, first inning, two on.
Broadway 15, Clover Hill 5: Brody Bowers went 2-for-4 with five RBIs in Broadway’s impressive seven-inning home victory over Clover Hill.
Jonathan Mallow had a three-run triple in the win for the Bruins (6-9).
Jose Rocha (Harrisonburg) was 3-for-4 with an RBI for the Bucks (6-5).
Clover Hill 200 002 1 — 5 9 2
Broadway 407 004 x — 15 11 0
Swart, Ray (3), Shifflett (6) and Fitzgerald. Abernathy, Thomas (7) and Mallow. W — Abernathy (1-0). L — Swart (0-2). HR — CH: Swisher, sixth inning, one on.
