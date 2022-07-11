Add two more tallies in the win column for the defending Rockingham County Baseball League champions.
New Market grabbed two victories over Grottoes on Sunday at Shifflett Field, winning the second one in a low-scoring affair by a final score of 1-0.
Brodie Pullen scored the only run of the game on a wild pitch for the Shockers.
Michael Prosperi tossed a complete-game shutout and struck out three batters. Prosperi allowed three hits through seven innings for New Market.
Kaden Spaid had the only hit of the game for the Shockers (10-10) to lead the offense.
Cameron Irvine (High Point/Spotswood), Garret Huffman (King University/Rockbridge County) and Dalton Nicely (Spotswood) had a hit apiece for the Cardinals (8-10).
Spencer Wiliams took the loss on the mound, throwing 4.1 innings and allowing one run on no hits while striking out five. Adam Dofflemyer (Lynchburg/Spotswood) closed, striking out a pair of batters himself.
Earlier in the day, the Shockers picked up another win over the Cardinals with a 4-3 victory in seven innings. New Market rallied back in the seventh inning down and scored two to beat Grottoes.
Matt House had two RBIs in the win while Pullen and Kaden Warren both picked up two hits a piece. Calvin Pastel entered the game in the first inning for New Market and pitched 6.2 innings.
Dylan Nicely (Spotswood) and Irvine both homered in the loss for Grottoes. Noah Burtner (Bluefield/Spotswood) finished with two hits and Dylan Nicely had a pair of RBIs.
Tucker Garrison (Bridgewater College/Spotswood) tossed a complete game in the loss.
New Market 000 010 0 — 1 1 0
Grottoes 000 000 0 — 0 3 2
Prosperi and Pickette. Williams, Dofflemyer (5) and Scafidi. W — Prosperi (1-0). L — Williams (1-2).
In other RCBL action Sunday:
Clover Hill 13, Stuarts Draft 8: Eight runs in the first two innings were the hot start Clover Hill needed Sunday as the Bucks (11-8) took down Stuarts Draft at The Diamond Club.
Sam Imeson (Bridgewater College) picked up the win, tossing 2.1 innings in relief and striking out five.
Waring Garber (Bridgewater College/Turner Ashby) pitched four innings as the starter for Clover Hill (11-8), striking out six. Cody Swisher (Riverheads) had a big offensive night, finishing 3-for-4 with four RBIs and a home run in the win.
Jack Pausic finished with a home run and four RBIs for the Diamondbacks (10-8).
Calen Owens (West Virginia Tech/Wilson Memorial) had three hits and an RBI while Parker Heinemann tossed 6.1 innings in the loss, striking out four and surrendering five runs.
Clover Hill 350 010 040 — 13 9 2
Stuarts Draft 004 100 300 — 8 10 3
Garber, Imeson (5), Hrasky (7) and Montgomery. Kehoe, Heinemann (2), Matheney (9) and Harvey. W — Imeson (3-2). L — Kehoe (0-3). HR — CLO: Swisher, first inning, two on. SD: Pausic, third inning, three on.
