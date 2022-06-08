Former Bridgewater College ace Sam Imeson pitched four innings, giving up a run on three hits and a walk while striking out six as Clover Hill coasted to a 7-1 win over Rockingham County Baseball League rival Broadway on Tuesday in late-night action at Buck Bowman Park.
Steven Woerner followed Imeson’s strong start up with three shutout innings of his own, giving up just three hits and striking out seven. Waring Garber, another BC and Turner Ashby product, pitched the final two frames and only gave up a single hit with no walks while striking out four.
At the plate for the Bucks (3-1), Cody Swisher (Riverheads) was 2-for-2 with a trio of RBIs while Luke Shifflett had a three-run double.
For the winless Bruins (0-5), Trevor Thomas was 2-for-4 with a homer.
Hunter Deavers, a Broadway High product, pitched six no-hit innings in relief, giving up one run on five walks while striking out seven.
Broadway 000 100 000 — 1 7 1
Clover Hill 420 100 00x — 7 5 2
Hupart, Benson (1), Deavers (3) and Stuhlmiller. Imeson, Woerner (5), Garber (8) and Fitzgerald, Montgomery. W — Woerner. L – Hupart. HR — B: Thomas, fourth inning, none on.
In other RCBL action Tuesday:
Stuarts Draft 11, Montezuma 8: Jack Pausic, Chaz Harvey and Tyler Wilcher (Eastern Mennonite University/Buffalo Gap) each homered in Stuarts Draft’s win over struggling Montezuma at Ruritan Field in Dayton.
Zach Roberts, another former EMU and Riverheads standout, was 3-for-4 with an RBI while Pausic had a pair of hits and two RBIs for Draft (4-1).
On the mound for the Diamondbacks, Fort Defiance ace Caden Richter, a Dayton commit, pitched five innings, allowing one run with six strikeouts.
For the Braves (1-4), Bridgewater College products Isaiah Blanks and Hunter Clever had a pair of hits and an RBI apiece while Andrew Barrese had another big game with three hits, including two doubles, and two RBIs.
Stuarts Draft 200 00 315 — 11 9 0
Montezuma 000 1000 214 — 8 13 2
Richter, Jenkins (6), Matheney (7), Mitchell (8) and Harvey. Hensley, Dunlap (7), Craytor (7), Fravel (9) and Marshall. W — Richter. L — Hensley. HR — SD: Harvey, first inning, two on. Wilcher, seventh inning, two on. Pausic, eighth inning, one on.
