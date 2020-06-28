Baseball
RCBL
Saturday
Grottoes 4, Montezuma 2 (Game 1)
Grottoes 13, Montezuma 5 (Game 2)
Clover Hill 6, Broadway 4
New Market 5, Elkton 3
Bridgewater 14, Stuarts Draft 6
Sunday
Grottoes 10, Elkton 2
Montezuma at Stuarts Draft, late
Broadway 15, New Market 4
Bridgewater at Clover Hill, late
Tuesday
Clover Hill at New Market, 7:30 p.m.
Broadway a Grottoes, 7:30 p.m.
Elkton at Stuarts Draft, 7:30 p.m.
Bridgewater at Montezuma, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Bridgewater at New Market, 7:30 p.m.
Stuarts Draft at Grottoes, 7:30 p.m.
Elkton at Clover Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Broadway at Montezuma, 7:30 p.m.
Friday
Broadway at New Market, 7:30 p.m.
Bridgewater at Clover Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Elkton at Montezuma, 7:30 p.m.
