Standings

Team W-LGB

Broadway 7-3-

Clover Hill 7-3-

New Market 7-3-

Grottoes 6-51.5

Bridgewater 5-62.5

Montezuma 4-73.5

Elkton 3-74

Stuarts Draft 2-74.5

Note: Records through Monday

Results

Tuesday

Stuarts Draft at Clover Hill, postponed

Montezuma 4, New Market 1

Bridgewater 6, Grottoes 3

Broadway 6, Elkton 5

Today (all games 7:30 p.m.)

Clover Hill at Grottoes

New Market at Stuarts Draft

Bridgewater at Broadway at JMU’s Eagle Field

Montezuma at Elkton

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.