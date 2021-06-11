Standings
Team;W-L;GB
Clover Hill;2-0;—
Broadway;2-0;—
Montezuma;1-0;0.5
Stuarts Draft;1-0;0.5
New Market;1-1;1
Bridgewater;0-2;2
Elkton;0-2;2
Grottoes;0-2;2
Sunday
Broadway 13, Grottoes 7
Clover Hill 9, Bridgewater 3
New Market 23, Elkton 5
Today
Grottoes at Clover Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Elkton at Montezuma, 7:30 p.m.
Bridgewater at Stuarts Draft, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Stuarts Draft at Clover Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Broadway at Elkton, 7:30 p.m.
Bridgewater at New Market, 7:30 p.m.
