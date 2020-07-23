Standings
Team W-LGB
Broadway 13-4-
New Market 10-5-2
Clover Hill 9-6-3
Bridgewater 8-7-4
Grottoes 8-7-4
Montezuma 6-10-6.5
Elkton 5-10-7
Stuarts Draft 2-12-9.5
Tuesday
Broadway 9, Clover Hill 6
Elkton at Stuarts Draft, ppd.
New Market at Montezuma, ppd.
Grottoes at Bridgewater, ppd.
Wednesday
Broadway 13, Montezuma 4
Bridgewater at Grottoes, late
Clover Hill at Stuarts Draft, ppd.
New Market at Elkton, ppd.
Today
New Market at Montezuma, 7:30 p.m.
Friday
Grottoes at Clover Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Stuarts Draft at Elkton, 7:30 p.m.
Montezuma at New Market, 7:30 p.m.
Broadway at Bridgewater, 7:30 p.m.
