Standings

Team W-LGB

Broadway 13-4-

New Market 10-5-2

Clover Hill 9-6-3

Bridgewater 8-7-4

Grottoes 8-7-4

Montezuma 6-10-6.5

Elkton 5-10-7

Stuarts Draft 2-12-9.5

Tuesday

Broadway 9, Clover Hill 6

Elkton at Stuarts Draft, ppd.

New Market at Montezuma, ppd.

Grottoes at Bridgewater, ppd.

Wednesday

Broadway 13, Montezuma 4

Bridgewater at Grottoes, late

Clover Hill at Stuarts Draft, ppd.

New Market at Elkton, ppd.

Today

New Market at Montezuma, 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Grottoes at Clover Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Stuarts Draft at Elkton, 7:30 p.m.

Montezuma at New Market, 7:30 p.m.

Broadway at Bridgewater, 7:30 p.m.

