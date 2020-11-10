The upcoming men’s basketball season for James Madison is marked by curiosity. The Dukes have a first-year coaching staff, eight new scholarship players and a brand new arena. Just about anything we think we might know about the Dukes is really a guess at this point.
Still, the opening of the Mark Byington era at JMU is two weeks away and at least a few things have become more clear over the months since the Salem native was hired to take over for former coach Louis Rowe.
So the Daily News-Record opened up the mailbag (or more accurately, the Twitter replies) and fielded reader questions about what to expect from the JMU basketball program this season. Here’s a few of the best queries:
From @brodskyme: Is this the year my annual “don’t sleep on JMU” prediction makes me look smart?
Just about all of us who make predictions of how the Colonial Athletic Association race might play out might feel antsy about predicting big things from the Dukes. A lot of people have been burned by picking JMU in recent years. Last season, for instance, the Dukes received four first-place votes in the CAA preseason poll and was believed to be solidly in the top half of the league before going on to finish dead last.
And yet this year’s JMU squad will have little in common with the recent past. Byington has a proven track record of winning after seven seasons as coach at Georgia Southern. He went out and signed five intriguing Division I transfers who should immediately change the way the Dukes play. Among the handful of returning players is Matt Lewis, a senior guard who very well could be named the preseason CAA Player of the Year today.
So it’s hard to simply write off these Dukes based on past results. But at the same time, it’s anybody’s guess how this group of players will mesh with each other and a new coaching staff. And JMU is hardly alone among CAA teams thinking this is the season to make a big jump up the standings.
So how do you go about making a prediction in this league? When I submitted my preseason ballot to the league office I weighed my choices heavily on what teams have previously done in the CAA, but that led to some strange choices, such as picking Lewis as the Player of the Year, but ranking his Dukes eighth among 10 teams.
Would I be at all surprised if JMU finishes higher? No. And if Lewis really is the Player of the Year, that likely means the Dukes did move into the top half of the conference and his new supporting cast came through. But with so many fresh faces around the league, I valued what I’ve seen in conference play over anything else and teams such as Hofstra, Delaware, Elon, Drexel and others have more players with a solid CAA track record.
From @randy_nj: Your prediction on a starting 5 and how big will the rotation be?
Thanks to COVID-19, I haven’t had an opportunity to see the Dukes practice at all this preseason, so I honestly have no idea what the starting lineup will look like. Matt Lewis will start. Beyond that I could see any number of combinations of lineups around him.
But from discussions with Byington, I get the impression that to start the season the rotation could be fairly large. For one thing, Byington wants to get up and down the court and play a fast pace. To do that he’s going to need to keep players fresh. JMU’s conditioning was set back a bit by a two-week break after a positive COVID test, which is all the more reason to spread the minutes out.
But it’s also an opportunity to let players sort themselves out in game action. Of the transfers eligible to play this season, Byington has had plenty of positive things to say about big man Joel Mensah and guards Rashawn Fredericks and Vado Morse. Byington also likes Louisiana Monroe transfer Jalen Hodge, but he hasn’t practiced much at full strength.
If I had to guess, I’d say Mensah and senior Zach Jacobs will split time in the middle. Sophomore forwards Michael Christmas and Julien Wooden should figure to be in the rotation as well and explosive freshman Justin Amadi brings a lot of athleticism to the table.
On paper it seems like it could be tough to sort out all the guards without somebody getting lost in the mix, but it’s quite possible the Dukes play five-guard lineups at times, creating opportunities for freshmen Terell Strickland and Terrence Edwards, but a player like sophomore Jayvis Harvey could also be in the mix.
A starting five with Lewis, Fredericks and Morse in the backcourt, one of Christmas or Wooden at a forward spot around either Jacobs or Mensah in the middle would put JMU’s most proven players on the floor in a group that fits Byington’s style. But it’s quite possible others have played their way into the starting lineup during practice.
From @DaveButz: The men’s team feels like an entirely new team? Other than Lewis, what are three things you think we should expect/watch for?
First, is defense. Byington’s teams tend to put on more full-court pressure than JMU ever did under Rowe. Byington’s Georgia Southern teams tended to be in the middle of the pack in terms of defensive efficiency, typically ranking around No. 100 or so out of about 350 teams.
That doesn’t necessarily sound great, but it is a massive improvement over the past two seasons at JMU where the Dukes ranked No. 319 and 324.
Second, what is the chemistry like? So far everyone seems to get along, but not only are there eight newcomers and an entirely new staff, once the roster was set they all went months without meeting each other in person. Even if the talent is as good as advertised, how quickly can they gel as a unit?
Third, will enthusiasm for the program return? We all know JMU has an unusually large and rabid fan base for mid-major school. But interest and enthusiasm for men’s basketball was awfully low as of last March. It’s understandable. Most other programs on campus were competing for conference championships and several on a nationally prominent level.
But it was excitement around the basketball program under Lou Campanelli and Lefty Driesell in the 1980s and 90s that really helped turn JMU into a national brand. It’s also a key to generating athletic revenue. James Madison needs this basketball hire to work out, and needs it in a big way.
There may only be 1,000 fans allowed in the Atlantic Union Bank Center this season, but JMU needs to generate enough goodwill this season that by the time the coronavirus subsides fans are lining up to get in the AUBC.
