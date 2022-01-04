The New Market Rebels announced on Tuesday that Arthur "Ted" Stenberg IV will return as the team's head coach this summer after making his debut in 2021.
Former New Market president and Valley Baseball League commissioner Bruce Alger, who passed away in October after a long battle with cancer, offered Stenberg the opportunity to return as coach shortly after last season ended.
In Stenberg's debut season as coach, the Rebels went 20-22 and finished fourth in the North Division. They fell to Strasburg 2-0 in the first round of the playoffs.
Stenberg was originally selected as the head coach in 2020, but the VBL was forced to cancel the season due to the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m excited to be back for another season with the Rebels,” Stenberg said. “I learned a lot from Bruce [Alger]. I’m looking forward to applying all of those lessons and with the roster expanding to 35, we can take more chances with young players who show a lot of potential.”
