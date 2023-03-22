Nearly a year since graduating high school, George Austin III’s passion for running has been unwavering.
The former East Rockingham basketball, cross country, and track standout is a freshman at James Madison University and a JMU Club Cross Country and Track member.
Austin made his presence known last October when he ran a 26:07 8K at the club’s home cross country meet at the Elkton Community Center, notching the second-best time in club history — finishing one second behind fellow JMU club member Taylor Price, who holds the record.
During track season, Austin’s DMR team (distance medley relay) set the all-time club record with a combined time of 10:49 at a meet in Hagerstown, Maryland. The team included Price and club members Ashton Blackwell and Luke Ellis.
Austin rekindled his love for running towards the end of his senior year of high school and got in contact with some of the club members over the summer. Right out of the gate, he knew he was where he wanted to be.
“We weren’t even practicing yet, and we had guys coming out the first week and getting together for group runs and whatnot,” Austin said. “It’s a club, not a team, but we had guys out there still going at it every single day. It was a really cool experience.”
Austin shattered East Rock’s school records in the 5K (16:00), the 3200-meter run (9:48), and the 1600-meter run (4:36). He took pride in being number one for the Eagles, but he wanted a challenge.
Austin found that within the JMU club, as he said, some of the guys work out six times a week — providing an opportunity to continue improvement.
“I found a great group of guys and I fit into it perfectly,” Austin said. “Being able to run races next to my teammates, I’ve never had that experience before. Most races in high school, I’d be battling against guys and have no idea who they were. It’s an environment where you are bound to get better if you want to.”
The JMU club is a student-run club where members have set practice schedules and compete in meets, just like any organized college or high school team.
The differences are that there are no coaches, and practices aren’t mandatory, allowing the members to decide how competitive they wish to be.
JMU senior Caleb McNabb, the club’s president, said they’re unlike most sports clubs in that they welcome all levels of competitiveness — rather than having tryouts for limited spots.
McNabb said Austin is one of few that he’s seen bring an intense passion for running to the table, and it’s made a significant impact on the club.
“We’ve had a lot of talented people on this club come in through the years and do well for themselves,” McNabb said. “To run times as well as he runs, it’s comparable to the level of some D1 colleges.”
Without an actual coach, Austin admits it can be challenging to show up to practice sometimes. That’s why he gives a lot of credit to Nelle Fox for helping him along the way. Fox is a certified health, running, and strength coach and the co-founder of Excel Rocktown Running.
Excel Rocktown is a group based in Harrisonburg that encourages and guides runners to better fitness and set new goals. Austin and Fox got in touch after high school, and he’s been able to go to her for advice.
“He doesn’t need that encouragement that some of my athletes need, but he does enjoy having someone to bounce ideas off of,” Fox said. “Such as getting an additional perspective on how his training is going, as well as the mental aspect. When you’re working really hard, it’s not just the physical demand, it’s also a mental and emotional demand.”
Austin said Fox knew he was going to the JMU club without a coach and essentially signed him on with Excel Rocktown free of charge. He said he was fighting some “flaring” injuries heading into the fall season, but Fox was able to assist him.
“Her team really got me back on track and got my fitness through the roof going into the fall season,” Austin said.
Fox is proud of what Austin has accomplished, including when he came off a hip injury to place first in the Harrisonburg Half Marathon with a time of 1:14.50 last October. She credits Austin’s achievements to his self-discipline and incredible work ethic.
“He really loves this sport,” Fox said. “He’s able to tap into a part of himself that is very difficult to stay in for the average person, in terms of getting comfortable and being uncomfortable. He’s willing to push hard and do the challenging workouts, but he’s also learned how to integrate rest and recovery as essential pieces of his training.”
Whenever McNabb sees the type of work ethic from guys like Austin, he believes it’s easy to apply it to other aspects of their life. McNabb said the dedication shown by members is nothing short of passion for the sport.
“Anyone can attest that maintaining that level of commitment is incredibly challenging,” McNabb said. “I see all the work they put in and I just can’t help but think of the success they’re going to have in their future, whether it’s continuing with their running or even in their career, their school and their relationships. It’s just showing how much they care.”
Austin believes he can never walk away from the sport. He wants to keep improving year by year as a runner, but more importantly, he wants to have an impact on the Harrisonburg running community.
Whether it’s hosting group runs or coaching, Austin wants to share his passion with others.
“Having an influence on the running community here in Harrisonburg and the JMU club as a whole, I think that’s my biggest goal,” Austin said. “This sport has brought me so much passion and so much purpose that I want to pass that on to generations down from me. I want to give back to the sport that gave me so much.”
