Many local stars impressed at the Valley Swim League Championships at the end of last July, none the least of which being Tessa Gorby.
The two-year Harrisonburg star and soon-to-be swimmer at Cave Spring High School in Roanoke placed first in every event she competed in, playing a significant role in leading her team, the East Rockingham Barracudas, to the VSL title.
There was much for Gorby to be proud of, not only for herself but for her teammates as well. Gorby has been a member of the Barracudas for a few years and said she thoroughly enjoys the team environment.
“Everyone’s so nice,” Gorby said. “[In] the Valley Swim meet, I did great and overall, everyone on the team performed great. … I would say my favorite event was the mixed relay at the end when we broke the record.”
That relay was the mixed 200-yard freestyle relay that saw Gorby, Cole Martin, Dylan King, and Zachary Erb break the all-time meet record with a combined time of 1:30.89. Gorby was proud of the achievement, but she was even more pleased that her three teammates could do it as seniors.
“I was so happy that they got to break a record in their very last summer league meet,” Gorby said.
Gorby said everyone on the Barracudas team is close with one another, and there’s no boundary between ages when it comes to friendships.
Gorby also praised her age group coach, Spotswood alum Aiden Dupuis, and believes he’s everyone’s favorite coach on the team.
“Even the little kids [I’m close with],” Gorby said. “I’m close with the 12-and-unders, the 10-and-unders, [and] the 16-and-overs. Everyone is so close with each other, no matter the age. … Coach Aiden Dupuis is the best. He made practices so fun [and] I think everyone loved him.”
One of the things Gorby likes most about the team is how the bonds between the swimmers are formed. Gorby said the older swimmers would often find a younger “buddy” and make a poster for them for the meets, and vice versa.
“We have little buddy systems,” Gorby said. “An old kid will get a younger kid and make a poster for them for a swim meet, and the little kid would make a poster. At practices, small relay things that get people closer together is my favorite part.”
Gorby wasn’t the only one representing her last name in this past summer’s VSL title meet. Her younger sister, Lila, and younger brother, Jed, both competed in their respective age groups for the Barracudas. Unlike other meets, summer events allow Gorby to connect with her younger siblings on multiple levels.
“I love going to swim meets with them,” Gorby said. “Summer league meets aren’t as big of meets for us, so I hang out with Jed’s friends, Lila’s friends hang out with my friends, [and] everyone just hangs out together. Me, Lila, and Jed [are] always together behind the blocks [saying], ‘Good luck [and] good job.’”
Swimming has been a constant in the Gorby family for a long time. Tessa started swimming around age 5 or 6. Her dad, Kevin, who has coached the Spotswood Dolphins and Westover Waves, was one of the key influences that brought her into the sport.
“We’ve never taken a break,” Tessa said. “Eleven years for me [has been] just straight swimming every night [and] mornings.”
Those eleven years of hard work culminated in a huge way last July, as Gorby took first in all her individual events: The 50-yard backstroke, 50-yard freestyle, and the 100-yard IM.
Gorby feels the backstroke has been her strong suit ever since she’s been in the water and credits her dad for helping her improve on it from a young age.
“My dad coached me on backstroke forever,” Gorby said. “When I was learning to swim, probably when I was like nine and getting into the competitiveness, my dad was crazy about backstroke. He wanted me to be a backstroker [and] I loved it.”
While Gorby feels she’s always thrived in the backstroke, she’s recently started to excel in the 50-yard freestyle. Gorby was inspired by her coach from the Virginia Gators, Scot Budde, who described it as Gorby’s event after seeing her drop time in it.
“Ever since then, I’ve been a 50-freestyler,” Gorby said.
Gorby, a junior, had been a staple on the Blue Streaks swimming program for the last two years. This season, she’ll be moving on to new things as she’s now a student at Cave Spring High. It’s often the case that kids are anxious to go to a school and be a part of a new sports team.
For Gorby, she’s ready to embrace the unfamiliarity of Cave Spring and anticipates going up against new competition this winter.
“I’m actually really excited for it,” Gorby said. “Because it’s a new swim coach, new people, new schools I get to race against — but I know the team is really tight, and really nice and welcoming. I’m really excited.”
