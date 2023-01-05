Harrisonburg Duo Helping Grow The Game Of Roundnet

Before answering any questions about the sport, Alli Kauffman Rogers had to clarify.
She’s aware about the popularity of “Spikeball” increasing recently, but she prefers to call the sport by its actual name of roundnet. Spikeball, she said, is simply the best equipment provider in the sport — similar to how Kleenex is the top provider in the tissue industry.
“When we first started playing roundnet in 2013, the general public had never seen the game before,” Rogers said. “People would constantly stop to watch, ask questions and ask where they could buy their own set. Flash forward to today and it seems almost everyone we speak with has at least seen roundnet on a beach somewhere or broadcasted on ESPN.”
Rogers and close friend Becca Graham, who both live in Harrisonburg, have been competing in roundnet since first being introduced to the sport at a music festival in 2013, shortly after graduating high school.
There were a team of employees from Spikeball, including Joel Graham, who is married to Becca and runs the Friendly City Inn after moving to Harrisonburg just four years ago.
“After the event, he sent us each Spikeball sets for free, which we took to college and used to develop a roundnet club,” Rogers said about Joel Graham. “Without his encouragement, roundnet would have remained as a fun backyard game, but nothing more.”
After playing for a few years in college, the duo started competing regularly in tournaments in 2015 and took second place in the first-ever women’s division national championship.
From there, Rogers and Graham focused intently on their improvement in the sport and went on to capture three consecutive national titles from 2016-2018 in dominant fashion.
“We have loved being a part of a new sport as it develops,” Becca Graham said about their passion. “We played through equipment changes, rule changes and major advances in players’ skills. Our goal has always been to enjoy the process and do the best we can.”
As they continued to gain increased exposure in the growing sport nationally, they were afforded several unique opportunities, including serving as the representatives for the United States at the first-ever Roundball World Championships last summer in Belgium.
With hundreds of teams representing 33 different countries in attendance, both Rogers and Graham said the event was something they will cherish for the rest of their lives.
“The sense of community was exhilarating and fulfilling,” Graham said. “The hype each country brought to the tournament was a new level that’s never been seen before. We watched players support and cheer for their team and squadmates all weekend, and we treasured the camaraderie and support of Team USA. It was an unforgettable experience.”
But the experience went far beyond just the enjoyment with opponents and teammates.
Ultimately, Rogers and Graham captured the Roundnet World Champion team bracket with a convincing 10-0 record. Team USA placed first in each of the five categories as a team.
“Simply being part of the first World Championship was incredible,” Rogers said, “but receiving our medals and seeing so many faces from all over the world looking up at us on the ceremony stage helped me see the impact and value in all the years I’ve poured into this sport. I felt so proud and honored to have fought for women’s roundnet and be the ones cheering on other women from centerstage. I think it’s safe to say that Becca and I will never forget the mountaintop feeling of so many years of hard work, polished off with winning the biggest, most unforgettable tournament in roundnet history.”
Despite still being relatively young, Graham and Rogers are veterans in the roundnet world.
The duo has now been playing together competitively for seven years, which is the longest of any other team in roundnet history and has made infinite sacrifices to improve.
“To win the World Championship and prove that we can still hold our own against the rising, younger competition was an incredible feeling,” Graham said. “And winning alongside the rest of Team USA was just as special, knowing that we were writing history together.”
Now, as they continue to compete nationally and around the world, Graham and Rogers are seeking to grow the sport of roundnet and that started this past year with a local facility.
The roundnet duo partnered with Horizons Edge Sports Campus at the beginning of the 2022 season and have used the facility to practice and train on throughout the offseason.
On top of that, the duo praised Horizons Edge for helping to get more eyes on the sport.
“We’re excited to continue working with Horizon’s Edge to potentially develop a local roundnet league and encourage others, especially girls and women, to get involved in this beautiful sport that has totally transformed our lives for the better,” Rogers said.
When Rogers and Graham first started playing roundnet in 2013, it’s grown immensely.
“Roundnet is probably one of the fastest growing sports in the world,” Graham said. “Countries all over the globe are organizing their own leagues, clubs, tournaments, and national championships. The World Championship was the first step in creating international competitions that will hopefully pave the way for roundnet to become an Olympic sport.”
Although it may be a bit before we see roundball in the Olympics, it’s trending up.
The sport has continuously grown at an intense rate since it first came to life nearly a decade ago and with Harrisonburg residents Graham and Rogers helping to lead the push for its increasing popularity, there’s no doubt it’s an activity that’s on the rise.
“Since roundnet is a sport with no boundaries, meaning players can run circles around the net and spike the ball as far as humanly possible, roundnet is totally novel and set apart from the sports we’re used to that are restricted to a specific field or court size,” Rogers said. “I believe this fundamental and totally unique, no-boundaries element of roundnet gives the sport a foundation to become one of the greatest sports in existence.”
