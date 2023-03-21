The Rockingham County Muddogs Lacrosse Club girls team played its first-ever spring game on Monday and did so in convincingly impressive fashion, defeating the Jefferson County Wild Lacrosse Club 12-2 at the Weyers Cave Community Center.
Plenty of familiar faces stepped up for the Muddogs as Adara Fox, a Turner Ashby standout track and field athlete, scored a team-high three goals in the victory, while Piper Lohr, a Spotswood High student, also had a hat trick of her own.
Kailey Ekdahl, another Trailblazer, added two goals in the lopsided victory, while goalie Gemma Kile was impressive, posting an 81 percent save percentage on 11 shots.
The Muddogs are a club program that is continuously growing in the Shenandoah Valley, featuring players from across the city/county and a few neighboring counties.
