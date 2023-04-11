Muddogs Club Team Provides Unique Opportunity

WEYERS CAVE — When it comes to schools around the Valley, most don’t have a lacrosse program, but that could change with the sport’s growing popularity around the area and the state.
That’s why some of the most talented lacrosse players in the area have looked no further than the Rockingham County Muddogs, a club team out of Weyers Cave whose players are from grade levels 9th-12th, to play the sport consistently and compete in high-level competition.
The team’s head coach, Christopher Darden, has coached lacrosse for over 10 years. A former player at VMI, Darden said it’s rewarding to see his players take what they learn in practice into the games, especially in an area where the sport is growing like the Valley.
Darden said having 37 kids on the roster speaks volumes to the interest in lacrosse in the area and it’s only increasing each year.
“I think this opportunity for these kids is great,” Darden said. “It’s a great sport. We have athletes from basketball players, to football players, to wrestlers. It gives them another opportunity to stay active and learn another sport.”
The Muddogs are made up of a lot of talent, including Bridgewater men’s lacrosse commit CJ McKnight, who has quickly put his skills in the sport on display this season as one of the team’s best players.
A former Spotswood football player, McKnight has been playing lacrosse since eighth grade — and it was originally just for him to stay in shape for football. Now, it’s become a full-fledged passion of his.
He said the Muddogs program is fantastic and is happy he has the opportunity to compete and continue to fuel a burning flame.
“I think it’s given a lot of high school players to show what they can do,” McKnight said. “My family, we were homeschooled after COVID, and it gave us an opportunity to play sports. I think it’s really built a sense of community for everyone here.”
That opportunity has paid dividends for McKnight, as he soon has his sights set on playing on the Bridgewater College field.
Currently serving as Bridgewater’s team manager, McKnight said the chance to play for the Eagles came when he played on the Hammers Elite travel team over the summer and it’s been an exciting time.
“You go to a lot of travel tournaments over the summer, and you get a lot of D-III emails,” McKnight said. “I got one from Bridgewater. I’ve been to a few games, and I started talking to BC [head] coach [Mic] Grant. The culture, the academic encouragement there, it’s a really great community. It’s a short drive for me, too, so all the pieces just came together.”
Darden’s son, Jackson Darden, is a sophomore at Waynesboro High and a member of the golf team but also plays lacrosse. Jackson said he’d had a lacrosse stick in his hand since he was four years old and has relished his time playing with the Muddogs each spring.
Jackson said there’s nothing like the Muddogs club around the Waynesboro area, so having an opportunity to play the sport he loves is an amazing experience and one he tries not to take for granted.
“To come to a club that welcomes you with open arms, it’s one of the best feelings,” Jackson said. “I was afraid that everybody was going to be from Spotswood or TA, and I would just be an outsider. They really welcomed me and everybody with open arms. Everybody’s welcome, no matter where you’re from or what you look like. It’s very nice.”
Jackson said it’s good to be coached by his dad but noted he treats him like any other player. Regardless, it’s a unique bonding experience.
“I think it’s really good for us, because you don’t want it to mix in,” Jackson said. “The connection and the bond we have helps on the field, because everything he’s thinking, I’m thinking. It translates.”
Christopher feels the season has gone well and believes they’ve improved every game. He noted this is the first season they’ve played in a conference, composed of teams mainly from West Virginia.
Christopher believes in his team’s capabilities, and it’s a matter of getting his players to buy into the process.
“They certainly have the ability, I think, to play with anyone in the area,” Christopher said. “Getting them to believe that takes time. You go to a school that has astroturf fields, bleachers, and a [public announcer] system; it’s like playing in a football stadium. That can be a little intimidating if you’re not used to it.”
This year, the biggest progression Christopher has seen is that the team is transitioning from a traditional club team to a high school varsity-level team, and the program has handled the move well.
Yet, Christopher isn’t looking too far ahead, as he said the ultimate goal is just to keep getting better and growing the love for the game.
“I don’t think you’re going to get better at any sport by just coming to practice,” Christopher said. “You have to work hard outside of practice. We have a lot of kids who are getting the message, so I would like to get to the point where everybody’s on the same page and the same level.”
