The Rockingham County Muddogs Lacrosse Club traveled to Hedgesville High School in W.Va., last week for a road contest.
After trailing by three at the half, the Muddogs rallied for a 13-12 win.
The young team struggled defensively in the first half before a second-half explosion allowed the team to pull off the comeback.
Sophomore Jackson Darden, a Waynesboro High multi-sport standout, had five goals to lead Rockingham to the victory.
Freshman midfielder Noah Anastopoulos added a hat trick of his own, while sophomore Jeff McKnight had two goals and six assists, and senior C.J. McKnight added four forced turnovers, five ground balls, and a pair of goals in the well-rounded performance.
Sophomore Peter Johnston added a goal and an assist for the Muddogs, while junior Baden Garwoon was strong in goal.
Rockingham takes on Martinsburg (W.Va.) on Saturday at 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.