Many kids enjoy competing in sports, but not all have the financial capabilities.
Kids around the area who desire to play soccer but can't afford to play have an opportunity through Shenandoah Valley United — a non-profit soccer organization located in Harrisonburg.
SVU offers scholarship opportunities for kids that want to play organized soccer but can't afford to play elsewhere, and their mission is never to turn anyone down who wishes to play.
SVU board members and employees are unpaid volunteers, passionate about soccer and allowing local kids to play the game they love.
At the helm of SVU is Interim Club Director Eilidh Johnson. Johnson was the Executive Director from 2008-2016 until taking a coaching job with the University of Virginia's women's soccer team — a position she still holds today.
Johnson returned to SVU while commuting from the Shenandoah Valley to fulfill her UVA coaching duties. As the director, Johnson said she's involved in every aspect of what needs to happen for the club to function.
"With close to a thousand players, there's a lot of moving parts," Johnson said. "So it's just making sure that all those parts are moving in the right direction."
Johnson said SVU is putting together a long-term, strategic plan to establish itself and grow the program with the community. They aim to involve as many kids as possible from what Johnson describes as an "incredible" community.
"We have a very international community, which is what makes us so awesome," Johnson said. "Soccer is probably the one sport that transcends all of those communities and brings everybody together."
SVU works with as many community partners as possible to provide the funds and resources to allow kids to play. Johnson said they factor in that many families won't be able to pay the total or partial costs of player fees when budgeting their expenses.
"As a 501(c)(3) organization, we pretty much have to run a budget that's at zero at the end of the year," Johnson said. "We find it really important that whatever we need to do to make it happen, we'll make it happen, so those kids can play in our program."
SVU was involved in a long-term partnership with Horizon's Edge, a sports campus located in Harrisonburg. SVU has since split from the partnership and is transitioning back into a fully grassroots organization.
"There's no better place to develop players than that complex with the facilities that they can offer us," Johnson said. "The partnership with Horizon's Edge makes sense from a facilities perspective, but in regards to the actual operations and the day to day running of the club, we have transitioned that back."
Kara Dillard is an SVU board member and manager of two travel teams. She's also the parent of SVU player and Turner Ashby boys varsity forward Christian Souders.
"All of us on the board, including myself, care deeply about kids playing soccer," Dillard said. "We're here pitching in and helping to guide the club forward."
Dillard and Souders used to live in Alaska, where Souders played on a recreational soccer team. Like SVU, the Alaska youth rec association Souders played for needed board members to step up and help.
Dillard stepped up. She enjoyed the board there and learned a lot about how nonprofits work. When they moved to Harrisonburg, Dillard reached out to SVU and offered a helping hand if needed; the rest was history.
Dillard said Souders had played soccer nearly his entire life and believes he fell in love with the game in Alaska through the community's passion and support for youth soccer.
"There's just nothing better than seeing a kid having fun playing soccer," Dillard said. "I think it was in those young, recreation-player ages when Christian just really took to the game and found a role for himself in playing soccer."
Dillard realizes soccer is expensive, and not all families can afford to have their kids play on organized teams — adding it can be detrimental in getting them to play alone.
Dillard often sees little kids in her neighborhood outside in their yards kicking a soccer ball around with each other. When she sees that, she wants to make sure they're not only playing with one another but have the chance to play on an organized team.
"There's something lost when you're just out in your own yard versus getting to play and learn the skills of being a teammate," Dillard said. "I want to make sure — and it's our goal — that every kid that wants to play soccer can have the opportunity to play. Our scholarship pool is meant to do that."
Every Saturday morning for the last few weeks, Dillard is met with a stream of kids who are thrilled to take the field and play soccer. She said it never fails to make her smile, and when they play, it doesn't matter whether they're good or not.
"What matters is kids coming out of a sport with a smile on their face," Dillard said. "Thinking that they can do this, that they can do something [and] that makes them feel proud of themselves. … That sense of loyalty to each other, to supporting each other no matter what is just wonderful."
Johnson said SVU is her way of giving back to the community, and the club is made up of wonderful people who take very little to no money to help a good cause.
"SVU is essentially my baby," Johnson said. "It's a huge part of my life, in regards to what I want to be able to do for a community. I have some awesome experiences and some awesome expertise in growing soccer and being part of some of the things I've been part of, and I want to be able to give back to the community."
Since being back at SVU, one of the most incredible experiences for Johnson is seeing some of the old players still active in adult leagues in the area. She said they come back and show the coaching staff appreciation for what they did for them.
Helping kids develop as players and seeing them stay in the sport for years to come keeps Johnson coming back and wanting to serve the community.
"I think for me, the biggest part of that is that a lot of people stay in the Shenandoah Valley," Johnson said. "If you're brought up here or if you moved here, it's hard to move away because it's such an incredible community. If we can keep players playing in the game from five years old all the way through to 50 or 60, that's the greatest gift of all for me."
