DAYTON — After a lopsided loss in the series opener, the Shockers are back on track.
The No. 3 Shockers used a three-run sixth inning and a seventh-inning solo shot from third baseman Nick Arnold to hold off No. 2 Clover Hill for a 7-5 win in Game 3 of the Rockingham County Baseball League best-of-five semifinal series at Buck Bowman Park on Wednesday.
With their second straight victory, the Shockers now lead the series 2-1. They had a chance to clinch a trip to the RCBL finals with a win on Thursday at home against the Bucks.
After a massive three-run homer from Luke Shifflett gave Clover Hill a 4-2 lead in the third inning on Wednesday, RBI singles from Bodie Pullen in the fourth and sixth innings knotted things up before Luke Keister, the standout infielder from Spotswood High, reached on a fielder’s choice to plate two more runs and suddenly put the visitors up by a 6-4 advantage.
Koice Quintanilla did his best to keep the Bucks in it with a solo shot in the bottom of that sixth inning, but Arnold responded with a one-run pop of his own in the seventh.
From there, Shockers ace Matt House continued to find his spots and let his defense work behind him, finishing with the complete-game win that included six strikeouts on the night.
As a team, the Shockers finished with 14 hits on the evening, with Arnold going 3-for-5 with a pair of RBIs, while Pullen, Keister, and Frankie Ritter all finished with two hits apiece.
House allowed five earned runs on 10 hits and three walks and tossed 132 pitches.
For Clover Hill, Shifflett’s three-run shot and Quintanilla’s solo homer provided most of the offense, but catcher Tanner Johnson went 3-for-4, and Kevin Kirk was 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Game 4 between the teams occurred Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Spotswood High.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.