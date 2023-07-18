GROTTOES — After blowing an early four-run lead, the Grottoes Cardinals came storming back to clobber the Montezuma Braves 17-11 on Monday in Rockingham County Baseball League action at Shifflett Field inside John Painter Park.
“Every time they scored a couple of runs, we were able to answer back, so that’s the big takeaway,” Cardinals head coach Tim Nicely said after the game.
Tucker Garrison picked up the win to improve to 5-3, pitching five innings and giving up seven runs (five earned) on nine hits with three walks and seven strikeouts. Trey Deane pitched three innings in relief for the Cardinals, giving up four earned runs on four hits with two walks and no strikeouts. Clayton Michael pitched a scoreless ninth with no hits, one walk, and no strikeouts to close out an impressive all-around home win.
“We didn’t have the best night all around, [but] we hit the ball, so that helped a lot,” Garrison said. “I had to go out there and throw strikes and let the team behind me do it and let our hitters hit.”
Kyle Measell took the loss to fall to 2-1 on the season for Montezuma, pitching three innings, giving up nine earned runs on nine hits with two walks and a strikeout.
With the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the first, Garret Huffman grounded into a forceout at second, but Dalton Nicely came home for the first run. Austin Nicely followed up with a three-run shot over the right field wall to extend the Cardinals’ lead to 4-0. It was the first game back with the Cardinals for Nicely, who retired from a minor league baseball career that spanned eleven years just last week.
“The [Rockingham] County [Baseball] League’s always been a place to have fun, a lot of good baseball,” Nicely said. “It’s just like riding a bike, only now with good friends and buddies.”
In the top of the third, Tyler Smith ripped a two-out, bases-loaded triple to left field, and a single from Aidan Miller tied it up. Gavin Rush beat out a grounder to second base, and a wild throw allowed Miller to come home and give Montezuma a 5-4 lead.
Dylan Nicely tied it up with a leadoff homer to right in the bottom of the third. Natty Solomon drove in the go-ahead run with a single to left with two on. Then, with the bases loaded, Michael and Dalton Nicely singled to extend the lead to three. Cameron Irvine grounded out to short to make it a 9-5 lead.
JT Stevenson drove in two for the Braves in the fourth with a triple to center field. Solomon and Michael responded with RBI singles in the bottom half. Irvine, Trevor Shifflett, and Witt Scafidi were hit with the bases loaded, and Irvine scored on a wild pitch to extend the lead to 15-7 as the offenses opened up and continued from there.
The Cardinals had 17 runs on 18 hits with two errors and eight runners left on base. Dylan Nicely was 3-for-5 with three RBIs. Michael went 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Lam was 3-for-3. Solomon went 2-for-5 with two RBIs. Huffman and Dalton Nicely were 2-for-5 with an RBI. Austin Nicely was 1-for-4 with three RBIs. Irvine was 1-for-5 with two RBIs. Witt Scafidi was 1-for-4 with an RBI. Every Cardinal batter had at least one hit.
The Braves had 11 runs on 13 hits with no errors and eight base runners stranded. Stevenson led the way, going 3-for-5 with four RBIs. Miller was 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Michael Robertson went 2-for-4. Smith was 1-for-4 with two RBIs. Sexton was 1-for-3 with one RBI. Rush went 1-for-5 with an RBI. Owen Marshall was 1-for-3. Dylan Rankin went 1-for-5.
The Braves (9-12) were back in action when they traveled to the Bridgewater Reds (14-6) on Tuesday, while the Cardinals (13-9) hosted the Broadway Bruins (11-10) that night.
