The bats came alive for the Shockers on Wednesday in Penn Laird.
Playing on their new home field at Spotswood High, the Shockers pounded out an impressive 14 hits as a team in a 9-6 victory over winless Elkton in Rockingham County Baseball League action.
Connor Houser led the offensive eruption for the Shockers, going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, while Luke Keister (Shenandoah/Spotswood) was 2-for-5 with a pair of RBIs himself in the win.
Frankie Ritter also had two hits and an RBI, while Pearce Bucher was 2-for-5 with an RBI, too.
Harrison Madagan and Bodie Pullen finished with two hits apiece and combined to score three runs.
Also for the SHockers, Eastern Mennonite product Nick Arnold added an RBI double.
For the Blue Sox, Andi Merica (East Rockingham) had a pair of hits while Pedro Mendez was 2-for-3 with an RBI, Hunter Shifflett had a two-run single and Mitchell Gaskins (Page County) had a hit.
The Shockers (5-3) return to the field Monday at home against Grottoes (5-5), while the Blue Sox (0-11) remain in search of their first win with a trip to powerhouse Clover Hill (7-2) on Friday.
