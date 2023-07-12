DAYTON — A huge fifth inning was key to victory for Clover Hill as it tries to stay within striking distance of the lead in the Rockingham County Baseball League standings.
The Bucks put up a five spot in the fifth, which proved to be the difference maker Tuesday, as they sealed the deal on an 8-3 victory over Montezuma in RCBL action at Buck Bowman Park.
Clover Hill head coach Kevin Chandler felt it was a quality team game with a mix of solid outings out of the pitching staff and a string of timely hits that led them to victory.
Yet, he believes it could’ve been better.
“We could’ve had more,” Chandler said. “We struggled a little bit in the middle innings with runners in scoring position, but we did what we talked about. We played solid defense. … [We] pitched and threw strikes.”
Two runs came across for Clover Hill in the first, with Luke Shifflett (Turner Ashby) nailing an RBI double and John Siciliano (High Point/Harrisonburg) contributing an RBI single. TJ Johnson (Bridgewater College) scored off a sacrifice fly from Alex Knicely in the second, giving the Bucks a 3-0 edge.
It was all Clover Hill from there, as Bridgewater College and Harrisonburg High alum Kevin Navedo’s three-run homer made up three of the five runs the Bucks mounted in the fifth.
The Braves tried to stay in the fight with three runs in the sixth, but ultimately, it wouldn’t be enough.
Jose Rocha (Harrisonburg) led the Bucks with two hits and two RBIs, while Shifflett mounted two hits and an RBI. Pitcher Sam Imeson (Bridgewater College) took the win for Clover Hill after seven innings pitched for seven strikeouts. Trey Comer took the loss for Montezuma after fanning five strikeouts in three innings pitched.
Chandler said Imeson’s previous two outings prior to Tuesday weren’t his best but added that’s sometimes the nature of the game.
“For him to bounce back and have a great outing, he’s a guy for us that we count on and depend on to go out and be the guy for us,” Chandler said. “He’s just developed into that guy over the years. He’s always had good stuff, and it’s just a matter of him believing in it and throwing strikes.”
The Bucks (12-6) are set to travel to Elkton to face the Blue Sox Wednesday, while the Braves (8-11) are scheduled to face Broadway on the road Friday. With four more games to go for Clover Hill this week, Chandler said it’s always great to start the week off with a win.
“[We] just have to keep the momentum going and keep playing our game,” Chandler said. “[We have to] take one game at a time and don’t look too far ahead.”
Sitting third in the RCBL standings after 18 games, Chandler is feeling good about where his team is at, aside from struggling at times to drive in runners in scoring position — something he felt they could’ve done better Tuesday.
“We could’ve extended the lead and pressed it out earlier, which we need to be better at in the playoffs,” Chandler said. “Margin of error is very, very small in the county league and in the postseason, so you have to take advantage of it.”
Montezuma 000 003 000 — 3 5 1
Clover Hill 210 050 00x — 8 10 0
Comer, Weatherly (4), Measell (7), and Sexton. Imeson, Guyer (8), Conley (9) and Johnson. W — Imeson (4-2). L — Comer (0-1). 2B — MON: Armstrong. CH: Rocha, Shifflett (2). HP — MON: Sexton. HR — CH: Navedo, fifth inning, two on. RBI — MON: Miller, Sexton, Marshall. CH: Rocha (2), Navedo (3), Shifflett, Siciliano, Knicely. CS — CH: Bauer. SB — CH: Rocha, Suters. Johnson. LOB — MON: 6. CH: 11. E — MON: Miller.
