Mason Sawyers, a right-hander from Culpeper, tossed a complete game, giving up two runs (one earned) on four hits and six walks while striking out one as the RCBL Shockers made the trip to Shifflett Field and defeated Grottoes 4-2 in Rockingham County Baseball League action on Sunday.
“After every inning, I was like ‘Dang, I feel good, I’ll go again,’” Sawyers told the league’s website after the contest. “I just kept going. I knew [the defense would] make good plays behind me.”
The Shockers used a big fourth inning to take the lead and never looked back, with Nick Arnold doubling to get the rally started before coming home on a Haden Madagan RBI single to go up 1-0.
From there, Haden Madagan later scored on an RBI double from his brother, Harrison Madagan, and Kaden Spaid proceeded to connect on an RBI triple in the ensuing at-bat to make it a 3-0 lead.
The two teams exchanged a run, with Garret Huffman (King University/Rockbridge County) connecting on an RBI triple to score Cam Irvine (High Point/Spotswood) in the bottom of the frame for the Cardinals and Arnold ripping an RBI double to score former Luke Keister (Shenandoah/Spotswood) in the top of the fifth and keep the advantage at three and provide cushion for Sawyers to work with.
Arnold was 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and an RBI for the Shockers, while standout first baseman Dawson Russell (Shenandoah/Spotswood) also finished 2-for-4 in the impressive road victory.
The Madagan brothers each finished with an RBI hit for the Shockers, too, along with Spaid, while Bodie Pullen had a hit from the leadoff spot, and Ethan Burgeen added another in the No. 9 hole.
Although Tucker Garrison (Bridgewater College/Spotswood) suffered the loss on the mound for the Cardinals, former Trailblazers ace Andrew Baugher, who just wrapped up his freshman season at BC, was solid in relief with four innings of work, allowing a run on four hits while striking out three.
At the plate, Huffman’s RBI triple proved to be most of the offense for Grottoes, with Eli Lam (Spotswood), Jacob Merica (Eastern Mennonite/East Rockingham), and Aidan Miller (Eastern Mennonite/Riverheads) all finishing with one hit apiece at the bottom of the order in the loss.
“If we get guys to produce at the plate and get pitching like that, and our defensive play. … We should be solid all year,” Shockers head coach Nolan Potts told the league’s website.
The Shockers (2-3) will return to action on Tuesday with a trip to Ruritan Field to take on Montezuma, while the Cardinals (3-2) are back home at Shifflett Field on Wednesday to host winless Elkton.
“They’re very well-coached, very talented squad, got some pitchers, and definitely some guys that can hit,” Potts said. “If we get pitching like that, defense, and like we talked about, a little situational hitting, put a big inning together and play all three phases of the game well, I think we’ll be fine.”
