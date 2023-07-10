BROADWAY — The eighth inning ended up being detrimental for Broadway on Sunday.
With seeding at play, the Bruins hosted first-place Bridgewater after a busy weekend of festivities at the Rockingham County Baseball League All-Star Game.
And despite leading most of the night, an eight-run eighth inning cost Broadway in a 13-7 loss to the Reds at Broadway High School.
The Bruins got on the board early, with Austin Whetzel (Salem/East Hardy) hitting a sacrifice fly to bring home Ozzie Torres (Ferrum), who started the game with a single.
Broadway remained in control until the fourth inning, when the Reds got their offense going. With the game locked at 1-1, Reds veteran Derek Shifflett (James Madison/Fort Defiance) hit a two-run single to give the Reds a 3-1 lead.
However, the Bruins delivered their blow in the bottom half of the inning on a Whetzel solo shot to cut it back to one. Following the homer, Brody Bower (Eastern/James Wood) and Torres had RBI singles to put the Bruins back on top 4-3.
Kody Dobbins (Shenandoah/Madison County) gave the Bruins a solid start on the bump, carrying them through the fifth inning while only giving up three runs on six hits with five strikeouts and three walks while maintaining the lead.
Broadway kept its lead going into the eighth with a score of 6-5 until the Reds put up a crooked number of eight after a barrage of hits and RBIs. The Bruins scratched one more across in the bottom of the eight, but that was the end of their comeback.
Shifflett was his usual self in a complete-game victory for Bridgwater and had a final stat line of 167 pitches thrown, giving up seven earned runs on 13 hits and five walks while striking out eight.
Micah Canterbury (Fairmont State/Buffalo Gap) ended up with a loss for the Bruins. Torres led the Bruins (11-8) in hitting, having four knocks on the day and two RBIs along big outings from Whetzel and Jaylon Lee (James Madison) in the loss.
For the Reds (13-5), Shifflett also provided the firepower at the dish with three hits and a pair of RBIs. Noah Cornwell (James Madison/Godwin) also played a significant factor at the plate, providing three hits and an RBI.
The two teams will face off in a rematch on Tuesday at Ray Heatwole Field.
Bridgewater 000 301 180 — 13 18 0
Broadway 100 302 010 — 7 13 0
Shifflett and Tharp. Dobbins, Vandrey (6), Canterbury (8), Benson (8), Reynard (9), and Canterbury, Keenan (8). W — Shifflett (4-0). L — Canterbury (2-1). 2B — BRI: Sherfey. BRO: Lee, Deavers. 3B — BRI: Lucas. HP — BRI: Tharp, Cornwell. BRO: Burgreen. HR — BRO: Whetzel, fourth inning, none on. RBI — BRI: Shifflett (2), Tharp, Cornwell, Huffman (2), Lucas, Clements, Yankey. BRO: Torres (2), McGuire, Whetzel (2), Deavers, Bower. SF — BRI: Tharp. BRO: Whetzel. SB — BRI: Lucas. CS — BRO: Lee, Bower. LOB — BRI: 14. BRO: 10.
