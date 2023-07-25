DAYTON — Montezuma pulled off the upset victory at home on Monday.
The Braves mounted a three spot in the third inning, which ultimately proved to be the difference maker in taking a 6-2 win over the Clover Hill Bucks in Rockingham County Baseball League action at Ruritan Field.
Montezuma’s Jacob Cude nailed his second home run of the summer with a solo shot. Dylan Rankin led the Braves with two hits and two RBIs, while Kyle Armstrong contributed two hits. Michael Robertson tripled, while JT Stevenson drove in his 24th and 25th RBI of the season.
Kevin Navedo led the Bucks with two hits and an RBI, while TJ Johnson sent a solo shot out of the park for his third homer of the season. Blake Argenbright took the win on the mound for Montezuma after pitching 1.2 innings. John King took the loss for Clover Hill after tossing three innings. Clay Guyer and Tyler Hill pitched innings of relief.
The Braves (11-16) hosted the Stuarts Draft Diamondbacks Tuesday, while the Bucks (19-8) traveled to Grottoes to face the Cardinals Tuesday — both in the final games of the regular season.
