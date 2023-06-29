Bridgewater picked up what might be its biggest win of the season to date on Wednesday.
The Reds mounted six runs in the fifth inning that ultimately put the nail in the coffin on the RCBL Shockers’ eight-game win streak, as the Reds cruised to a 9-2 victory at Ray Heatwole Field in Rockingham County Baseball League action.
Bridgewater’s Brett Tharp scored in the bottom of the first, allowing the Reds to strike first. The Shockers countered in the top of the second with Nick Arnold’s RBI double. Noah Cornwell nailed a solo homer in the third to put the Reds back in front.
From there, the Reds mounted seven more runs and didn’t allow the Shockers too many chances to put up runs. Cornwell led Bridgewater with three hits and three RBIs, including the third-inning bomb. Tharp and Liam Simpson doubled, while Caden Swartley contributed two RBIs.
Harrison Madagan led the Shockers with three hits, while Haden Madagan contributed two hits of his own. Bridgewater pitcher Derek Shifflett took the win after tossing two strikeouts in four innings pitched, while Kaden Spaid took the loss for the Shockers after pitching five innings for four strikeouts.
The Reds (11-4) host the Clover Hill Bucks on Friday, while the Shockers (9-4) host the Broadway Bruins on Friday.
SOK 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 — 2 9 1
RED 1 0 1 1 0 5 0 1 x — 9 9 3
Spaid and Click (6). Huffman, Shifflett (5) and Tharp (9). W — Shifflett. L — Spaid. HR — RED: Cornwell, third inning, no one on. 2B — SOK: Madagan, Arnold. RED: Tharp, Cornwell, Simpson. SB — SOK: Pullen, Madagan. RED: Tharp 4, Cornwell, Huffman. SF — RED: Swartley.
