BRIDGEWATER — Bridgewater took over sole possession of first place in the Rockingham County Baseball League standings on Tuesday.
And the Reds made a statement in the process.
The reigning RCBL champions busted open the lead with five runs in the third inning and kept their foot on the gas, trouncing an old rival in the Clover Hill Bucks 14-1 after seven innings at Ray Heatwole Field in Bridgewater.
Adding another complete game to his portfolio was Bridgewater’s Chris Huffman, who fanned nine strikeouts and allowed only one run Tuesday. To dominate against Clover Hill after entering the game tied for the standings lead with them was a great feeling, Huffman said.
“I thought we played really well,” Huffman said. “No errors from us, hit really well too, we attacked the baseball, [and] made smart decisions on the base path. It was an all-around good win for us.”
The Reds slammed two solo homers Tuesday — one from Jordon Yankey in the fifth, the other off Corbin Lucas in the sixth. Lucas’ solo shot was the start of Bridgewater putting up a six spot in that inning, ultimately ending the game.
Yankey ended with two hits and two RBIs and said it’s great to come away victorious against a solid team in the Bucks.
“It’s good competition between both of us,” Yankey said. “It’s nice to come out on top, we’ve got a good group of guys. We just like to have fun, and that’s the main thing.”
The game was a 0-0 stalemate through the first two and a half frames until the Reds notched the five-run third inning. Aside from Clover Hill’s Kevin Navedo scoring on a wild pitch, it was all Bridgewater from there.
Yankey said it’s important to string together those quality innings to gain momentum and put their opponents in a hole early.
“It puts a sour taste in their mouth, and they have to try and compete with us,” Yankey said. “We have great pitching, and we’re able to back them up — and just hope they don’t score.”
Huffman, Lucas, and Mason Luck each tallied two hits and two RBIs for Bridgewater. Grey Sherfey contributed a hit and two RBIs, while Brett Tharp and Derek Shifflett racked up two hits.
It’s a significant morale boost, Huffman believes, that they were able to take the RCBL lead in such a dominant fashion. Yet, Huffman knows all too well that they must keep doing what they’re doing.
“This is a league where anybody can beat anybody at any time,” Huffman said. “We’ve just got to keep playing our game and stay hot.”
Huffman said Bridgewater head coach Robert Sherfey often jokes that their first 10 games are practice since they don’t get much practice time during the offseason. Now 13 games in, Huffman said the team feels confident in their chances of defending the RCBL title this year.
“I feel like we’ve come out from day one firing on most of our cylinders,” Huffman said. “It definitely helps out a lot.”
The Reds (10-3) travel to Broadway Friday to take on the Bruins, while the Bucks (9-4) travel to Elkton to face the Blue Sox Wednesday.
Like Huffman, Yankey feels they have the tools to become back-to-back RCBL champions this year but knows they have much work ahead of them.
“It’s never easy,” Yankey said. “There’s always games where you’re going to struggle, and [there’s] definitely teams you’re going to run into that get hot at the end of the year. We’re just going to do our best to compete and take it from there.”
