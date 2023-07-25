BRIDGEWATER — After another decisive win, Bridgewater continues to stamp itself as one of the dominant Rockingham County Baseball League teams.
On Monday, the Reds left no doubt who the superior team was, shutting out the Elkton Blue Sox 10-0 at Ray Heatwole Field in RCBL action.
Bridgewater was first to strike, mounting four runs in the bottom of the third.
Up 8-0 after seven and a half, the Reds kept the momentum rolling by racking up another four runs in the bottom of the eighth and securing their fourth shutout victory.
Corbin Lucas scored three runs Monday, leading the Reds with two hits and two RBIs — including nailing his fifth home run of the season. Bridgewater College’s Brett Tharp contributed two hits and an RBI, while Jordan Yankey racked up two hits. The Blue Sox tallied two hits in the game off the bats of Dusty Cash and Garrett Critzer.
Derek Shifflett took the victory on the mound after tossing two innings and striking out three. Sam Garber started for the Reds, tossing four innings and fanning four strikeouts. Tony Fornadel took the loss for Elkton after pitching the first 2.2 innings.
The Reds (21-6) and Blue Sox (0-27) were set to face off again on Tuesday at Bridgewater in the final game of the regular season.
