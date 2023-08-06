Bridgewater punched its ticket to the Rockingham County Baseball League finals after Friday’s victory.
With 11 runs off 15 hits and Derek Shifflett’s complete game on the mound, the Reds coasted to a 11-4 win over the Grottoes Cardinals in Game 4 of the best-of-five RCBL semifinals Friday at Shifflett Field.
The Cardinals led 2-1 after the first inning, but the Reds responded with two runs in the second and third to surge to a 5-2 lead — ultimately controlling the lead the rest of the way. Liam Simpson led the Reds with two hits and four RBIs, while Shifflett contributed two hits and two RBIs.
Dalton Nicely, Garret Huffman, and Jacob Merica each ended with two hits and an RBI for Grottoes. On the mound, Shifflett fanned 11 strikeouts en route to victory, while Trey Deane took the loss for Grottoes after three innings pitched.
The Reds advance to the championship series, and will take on either the Clover Hill Bucks or the RCBL Shockers. Those two teams were set to face off Sunday in Game 5 of their semifinal series.
