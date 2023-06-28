The song “Bad Boys” by Inner Circle is synonymous with the hit reality legal television show Cops.
However, when Bridgewater Reds fans hear that tune over the speakers at Ray Heatwole Field, that means longtime Rockingham County Baseball League vet Corbin Lucas is up to bat.
The walk-up song is symbolic of Lucas’ occupation, as he’s been a police officer in Rockingham County for about a year now.
“I really started looking into doing law enforcement in 2016 or 2017,” Lucas said. “I’ve pretty much been in ever since then. … It’s been really nice for the RCBL, because I can actually go to the games in my unmarked [police] car, because I can take it pretty much anywhere in Rockingham County when I'm on call, which is really nice.”
Lucas has been a staple in the RCBL for well over the last decade, and achieved some of the league’s highest accolades — such as earning the RCBL Most Valuable Player award in 2019.
When Lucas first joined the league, he said it was a mix of post-college players and some who had played professionally. Now, it’s transitioned to a much younger league.
“There’s a lot more high schoolers and college kids,” Lucas said. “I think it’s good for the league, because back when I first got here, a lot of those guys wouldn’t be there every single game. They’d only show up to the big games, or they’d show up for this or for that.”
Lucas has seen a lot throughout his time in the RCBL, and that’s one of the reasons Bridgewater head coach Robert Sherfey is happy to bring him back year after year. Sherfey believes Lucas’ experience plays a major role in helping his team’s youth.
“That’s what these young guys have to look up to,” Sherfey said. “Corbin is a teacher. He’s always been a baseball guy and always will be. That’s why I’m so glad Corbin comes back every year, because what I don't get to take care of, Corbin jumps in and does the job.”
Sherfey has seen Lucas come through on the field on so many different occasions, and has never doubted his ability. There’s a lot of talent in the RCBL, Sherfey said, and like Lucas, he’s also seen the older, experienced players depart.
“Year after year, they’re fading away,” Sherfey said. “I’ve got a seasoned bunch of guys, but they’re still young. Corbin has been amongst the top players that’s been through this league, there’s no doubt about that.”
Family roots is one aspect of why competing in the RCBL means a lot to Lucas. His dad, Larry, played in the league for a number of years and said he has many fond memories of his time competing.
This year, it’s come full circle for Lucas, as his cousin Ryan Williams, a second team all-state selection out of East Rockingham, is in the midst of his first season in the RCBL.
“It’s awesome to be able to play baseball with [Williams],” Lucas said. “It’s come full circle for me, and it’s just such an awesome league with such great history.”
Lucas has accomplished an exceptional amount in his career, but there are still a few he’d like to check off before he’s done: Win finals MVP and the annual home run derby.
However, Lucas’ primary goal is to help lead the Reds to their second straight RCBL title at season’s end.
“The team winning is most important to me,” Lucas said. “If we make it there, I’d really like to do as much as I could to help our team win and at the end of the day, the overall goal is to win the championship — but finals MVP is one of the only things I haven’t gotten.”
Lucas shows quality leadership skills, Sherfey said, and being a police officer defines his ability to lead and be a role model on and off the field.
“He protects us [as a cop], and he does the same thing when he comes to the field,” Sherfey said.
Sherfey believes Lucas is the total package, when it comes to showing up, putting the bat to the ball, and mentoring the younger players.
“All the way around, you can place Corbin as the number one baseball guy in my book,” Sherfey said.
Lucas believes he still has another solid 2-3 years left in the RCBL. Yet, he isn’t thinking about retirement, as the RCBL is still a significant part of his life.
“It means too much to my family and my dad,” Lucas said. “Our whole summer revolves around it. … I don’t really have anything else that’s keeping me from playing, so I definitely see a few more years coming up.”
