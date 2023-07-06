After dropping its last two games, Broadway came away with a quality win on Wednesday.
Despite committing four errors, the Bruins strung together seven runs and 11 hits en route to their 7-3 victory over the RCBL Shockers in Rockingham County Baseball League action at Spotswood High School in Penn Laird.
Broadway head coach Bryce Strawderman felt it was an all-around solid performance for his team and was happy to see his team still leave victorious despite the errors.
“It’s a good feeling as a coach to be able to win games in different ways,” Strawderman said. “We’ve won some 2-1 ballgames and some 12-10 ballgames. That’s just the way baseball rolls, and you’ve got to be pretty well-rounded to consistently come in day in and day out and put wins up in the score column.”
Frankie Ritter put the Shockers on the board first with an RBI single and later scored on a stolen base. Carl Keenan got Broadway going in the second with an RBI single, while Colin McGuire nailed a two-run homer in the top of the third to give the Bruins the lead.
The Bruins poured it on in the fifth with two more RBIs from Austin Whetzel and Keenan. Jaylon Lee, former James Madison and four-year Eastern Mennonite star, contributed an RBI double in the sixth and later scored on a passed ball.
Wednesday was Lee’s third game with the Bruins, and Strawderman is happy to have him. Strawderman said he spent two years with Lee at EMU and that he’s one of his favorite players to be around.
“He’s a fantastic guy to have around the program,” Strawderman said. “Especially to have him around for our younger guys to be able to pick his brain, see the different areas and different schools he’s been at [and] to get a little bit of his college experience.”
Grant Landis led the Bruins with three hits, while Lee and Whetzel tallied two. Ritter and Nick Arnold led the Shockers with a hit and an RBI each. Micah Canterbury took the win for Broadway on the mound after pitching the first six innings and striking out seven. Kaden Spaid took the loss for the Shockers after pitching 5.1 innings and striking out four.
The Bruins (11-7) traveled to Clover Hill Thursday to face the Bucks, while the Shockers (13-5) hosted the Bridgewater Reds Thursday. As the season continues, something Strawderman has focused on is staying the game through the first five innings.
He feels they’ll be a contender towards the end of the season if they can do that.
“If someone jumps out to a four or five run lead, we haven’t been notoriously great at erasing that deficit,” Strawderman said. “If we can string together at-bats, put the ball in play with two strikes, and drive some runners in with two outs, we’re going to be pretty good.”
Broadway 012 022 000 — 7 11 4
Shockers 200 001 000 — 3 4 0
Canterbury, McNamara (7), and Jennings (9). Spaid, Comins (6), and Foltz (9). W — Canterbury. L — Spaid. HR — BRO: McGuire, third inning, one on. 2B — BRO: Lee 2. SOK: Keister. SF — SOK: Spaid. SB — BRO: Lee, Martin.
