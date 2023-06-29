Broadway held it together on Wednesday to earn a quality victory.
With the game knotted at one, the Bruins broke through in the eighth inning to drive a run across and clamped down defensively to secure a 2-1 victory over the Montezuma Braves in Rockingham County Baseball League action at Ruritan Field.
The Bruins put up a run in the second inning as Grant Landis singled to drive in Micah Canterbury for an RBI. The Braves responded in the sixth inning with Aidan Miller crossing home plate to tie the game.
With one out and Carl Keenan at second in the top of the eighth, Austin Whetzel doubled to drive what would be the game-winning run home — clinching Broadway’s fourth straight victory. Broadway’s Hunter Deavers led the Bruins with two hits, while Dylan Rankin contributed two hits for Montezuma.
Pitcher Brayden Collier earned the win for Broadway after tossing two innings and fanning three strikeouts, while Canterbury was credited with the save in the ninth inning. Elijah Dunlap took the loss for Montezuma after striking out four in six innings on the mound.
The Bruins (10-5) travel to Spotswood Friday to take on the RCBL Shockers, while the Braves (5-8) host the Elkton Blue Sox on Friday.
BRO 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 — 2 7 0
MON 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 — 1 5 1
Turner, Collier (6), Jennings (8), and Canterbury (9). Stewart and Dunlap (4). W — Collier. L — Dunlap. SV — Canterbury. 2B — BRO: Whetzel, Deavers. SB — BRO: Torres, Keenan 2. MON: Armstrong.
