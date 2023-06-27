Broadway rides a three-game win streak after a dominant outing on Monday.
The Bruins busted open the lead with five and six spots in the fifth and sixth innings to coast to an 11-0 seven-inning victory over the Elkton Blue Sox in Rockingham County Baseball League action at Broadway High School.
The game was an 0-0 stalemate until the bottom of the fifth, when the Bruins mounted five runs. Ryan Martin and Ethan Burgreen each nailed a two-RBI single, while Colin McGuire scored off a sacrifice fly.
Broadway mashed the gas in the sixth inning with six more runs to put the game away. Burgreen led the Bruins with three RBIs, while Martin, Brody Bower, and Jayden Nixon each contributed a hit and two RBIs.
Pitcher Sam Vandrey took the win for Broadway after tossing for six innings and fanning four strikeouts. Dalton Benson pitched an inning of relief. Elkton’s Taran Baker took the loss after pitching 5.1 innings and striking out two.
The Bruins (9-5) face the Montezuma Braves Wednesday on the road, while the Blue Sox (0-15) take on the Stuarts Draft Diamondbacks Wednesday on the road.
ELK 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 3 2
BRO 0 0 0 0 5 6 0 — 11 6 1
Baker, Critzer (6), and Bullock (7). Vandrey and Benson (7). W — Vandrey. L — Baker. SF — BRO: McGuire. SB — BRO: Torres, Burgreen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.