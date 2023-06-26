After dropping four of its last five games, Broadway was in need of a clean slate.
The Bruins certainly gained a boost Sunday, as they snagged both games of a doubleheader against last year’s Rockingham County Baseball League runner-up in the Stuarts Draft Diamondbacks in RCBL action at Broadway High School.
Down 4-2 in game one, the Diamondbacks stayed alive in the top of the seventh by putting up two runs. The Bruins wouldn’t be denied, however, as they nabbed one run in the bottom frame to claim the 5-4 victory.
The Bruins trailed 4-1 after two and a half innings in game two, but a six spot in the bottom frame of the third ultimately propelled them to an 8-4 victory.
Broadway’s Grant Landis, who doubled and drove in two runs in game two, said postgame that it felt great to leave 2-0 after some recent losses. He said they had a rough start to their first home stretch of the season, but felt they turned it around Sunday.
“Our team has a lot of good players who can hit the ball,” Landis said. “When we put it together, we’re hard to beat.”
Up by four and one away in the top of the seventh, the Bruins looked to coast to victory in game two. Yet, a fielding error put a runner on, and the Diamondbacks looked to capitalize.
Fortunately for the Bruins, they were able to grab the next two outs and put the game to rest. Broadway’s Austin Whetzel, who tallied two hits and an RBI in game two, credits his team’s mental toughness for shaking off the fielding mishap and securing the win.
“There’s some concern that sneaks in there,” Whetzel said. “I think we’ve got a mentally tough team here, so I’m really happy how we responded to that and we got out of it.”
Micah Canterbury doubled in both games for Broadway, while Ozzie Torres tripled in game two. Grayson Bush and Tommy Weaver led Stuarts Draft in game one with two hits and an RBI each, while Bush contributed three hits in game two. Caden Ritcher notched a home run in both games for the Diamondbacks.
Pitcher Colin McGuire took the win for Broadway in game one, while Hunter Deavers earned the victory in game two. Logan Stump took the loss for Stuarts Draft in game one, while Trevor Vernon took the fall in game two.
Landis feels they can ride the momentum of Sunday’s two wins through the rest of the season with their stellar pitching staff and strong batting lineup.
“We can play anyone,” Landis said. “It’s not like we really have a bench, anyone can step into a role.”
Whetzel said it’s essential for everyone to be prepared to step up, especially in summer ball, as they never know who could be going on vacation at any time.
“We trust each other,” Whetzel said. “We know what everyone can do on this team, and we always step back and [focus on the] next at-bat. We’re all ready to respond.”
The Bruins (8-5) host the Elkton Blue Sox Monday, while the Diamondbacks (5-10) face the Clover Hill Bucks Monday on the road. Coming off a week-long break, Whetzel said it showed in game one on Sunday, but they pulled through and claimed two victories.
Whetzel believes they’re on the brink of building some momentum and labeling themselves as a postseason threat.
“I really do think we’re going to start coming together,” Whetzel said. “Give us a couple of more days of competing and practicing like we did [Sunday], we’ll be right on track [and] we’re going to finish this season out strong.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.