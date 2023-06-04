The young Broadway Bruins continued their strong start to the 2023 season on Saturday.
Third baseman Carl Keenan was 3-for-6 with a double and a pair of runs scored, and recent Buffalo Gap graduate Micah Canterbury was solid on the mound as Broadway earned a hard-fought 11-5 victory over Stuarts Draft in Rockingham County Baseball League action at The Diamond Club.
Canterbury got the start and lasted five innings, giving up two runs on two hits and four walks with nine strikeouts before being relieved by Dalton Benson, who threw three frames in relief.
At the plate for the Bruins, Austin Whetzel was 2-for-3 with a pair of runs scored and two RBIs, while catcher Grant Landis finished 2-for-3 with a double, three runs, and a trio of RBIs in the win.
Ryan Martin, a former Broadway High standout, also had an RBI double for Broadway.
For the Diamondbacks, right fielder Will Hass was 2-for-4 with a homer and four RBIs.
The Bruins (4-1) will travel to Elkton on Saturday for their next contest, while Draft (1-4) was right back in action Sunday, hosting Montezuma in another matchup at home.
