BROADWAY — The Broadway Bruins snapped a three-game losing streak decisively on Monday.
Broadway controlled the lead for the game's entirety and ended things early after a six-run frame in the fifth, shutting out the Elkton Blue Sox 13-0 after seven innings at Broadway High School in Rockingham County Baseball League action.
Bruins head coach Bryce Strawderman said it's always good to get the job done and felt they were off to a hot start on the mound with solid relief pitchers to follow. Dalton Bensen tossed the first four innings, while Ty Sharpe and Ross Conley came out of the bullpen.
"I got a lot of trust in these guys to be able to pick up where we left off," Strawderman said. "To be able to come out and take care of business, it's a quality win."
The Bruins recorded their fourth shutout victory of the season Monday, primarily due to their six-run fifth, which saw Austin Whetzel slam a two-run home run.
Ozzie Torres and Jayden Nixon each notched a two-run single in the big inning to help Broadway pull away.
Strawderman credited it to swinging the bat at the right time because it's a simple yet effective strategy.
"I know that sounds simple, but that's the key to baseball," Strawderman said. "If you can take balls and swing at strikes, good things will happen."
Whetzel, who ended with two hits and four RBIs, said he knows they've struggled in recent games, and the focus Monday was to steer things in the right direction, as they know they've got work to do this week.
"[We were] just focused on getting everything back together and clicking on all cylinders," Whetzel said. "The last couple of games, our bats haven't been coming alive for us. [Monday] was a good game to get the bats going again, see some pitching, and get us ready for the big week coming up."
However, Whetzel wasn't the only Bruin to send one over the fence, as Carl Keenan nailed a two-run shot in the fourth inning. Keenan, who also tripled and ended with three hits and three RBIs, said he knows the task the rest of the week as the playoffs inch closer.
"This is a good intro to the week to get us started on the right track," Keenan said. "We need these wins badly with the postseason coming up. We're trying to make some games and move up in the standings."
The Blue Sox have not added a number to the win column this season, but Keenan said they never overlook any opponent, no matter what, and Monday's win still holds significance in a loaded RCBL.
"You don't want to come out here and take them lightly," Keenan said. "This win is just as important as any other."
The Bruins (12-10) were set to face the Grottoes Cardinals (13-9) on Tuesday on the road and the Bridgewater Reds on the road Wednesday, while the Blue Sox (0-23) were scheduled to meet the RCBL Shockers (15-7) on the road Tuesday at Spotswood High School in Penn Laird.
After 22 games played, the Bruins sit in fifth place — a mere three games out of the RCBL standings lead. With the regular season in the late stages, Keenan said it's their defensive end that they're trying to fine-tune for the postseason.
"When you're letting other teams score 10 runs a game, it's hard to compete with," Keenan said.
With a busy week coming up, Keenan feels consistency will be their key to success.
"Six games in a week, that's a lot for anyone," Keenan said. "We just got to have all our guys here daily."
Strawderman knows this week won't be easy for his team and believes his team will have to be physically and mentally sound if they want to end the week with victories.
"We're going to have to grind through some at-bats this week," Strawderman said. "I know our guys are going to be tired, we're going to be low on arms, but we're going to have to be tough through this week."
