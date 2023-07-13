ELKTON — Clover Hill's dominance at the plate led to its most decisive win of the season with a 22-2 seven-inning victory over the Elkton Blue Sox on Wednesday in Rockingham County Baseball League play. The Bucks homered four times, strung together 19 hits and mounted 22 runs.
Clover Hill head coach Kevin Chandler said Wednesday's game was a matter of patience, stating that they couldn't be too aggressive against a team like Elkton. Chandler felt his team's approach at the plate was the key to success.
"You have to be patient with the game and let it come to you a little bit," Chandler said. "Our guys had great at-bats, stayed patient but also aggressive in the zone [by] attacking fastballs. ... It was a good night."
The Bucks put up a three and nine spot in the first and second innings, while the Blue Sox notched two runs in the second off a double by Hunter Shifflett — making it a 12-2 ball game. Already ahead by as many runs needed to end things early, Clover Hill collected 10 more runs in the game to make it a 22-2 final score.
Clover Hill's Josh Eberly homered twice with a two-run bomb in the second and a solo shot in the fourth. Eberly ended with four hits and three RBIs. Bryce Suters nailed a two-run home run in the third for Clover Hill, while TJ Johnson drilled a two-run home run in the sixth. Alex Knicely contributed three hits and four RBIs for the Bucks, while Suters ended with two hits and four RBIs. Kevin Navedo doubled twice for Clover Hill and ended with three hits, while Johnson tallied two hits and the two RBIs off the homer.
Pitcher Jaden Isidro earned the win for Clover Hill after fanning seven strikeouts in five innings pitched. Colby Cave took the loss for Elkton after starting on the mound and pitching 1.1 innings.
The Bucks (13-6) are set to face the RCBL Shockers on the road Friday, while the Blue Sox (0-21) face the Stuarts Draft Diamondbacks on the road Friday.
