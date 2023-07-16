Clover Hill head coach Kevin Chandler said a few days before their matchup with the Shockers the key to victory was to focus on their own game.
The Bucks did just that. Sat down on strikes only once, the Bucks took down the RCBL Shockers 10-3 on Friday at Spotswood High School in Rockingham County Baseball League action.
Kevin Navedo got things going for the Bucks with an RBI double in the first. The Shockers responded with an RBI single in the second with an RBI single from Bodie Pullen.
Jose Rocha’s two-run homer in the third put Clover Hill up 3-1. Bryce Suters contributed an RBI double in the fifth to extend the lead to three. The Bucks kept the momentum rolling and mounted three spots in the seventh and eighth innings to remove all doubt of who was the better team Friday.
Navedo led the Bucks with three hits and an RBI, while Kyle Carlson put up a solid outing with two hits. Eastern Mennonite’s Nick Arnold led the RCBL Shockers with three hits, while Pullen notched two hits and an RBI.
On the mound, Reid Long threw eight innings for Clover Hill and struck out five, while James Swart pitched an inning of relief. Pearce Bucher tossed the first six innings for the Shockers.
The Bucks (14-6) travel to Stuarts Draft to face the Diamondbacks on Monday, while the Shockers (14-7) were scheduled to face the Bridgewater Reds on the road Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.