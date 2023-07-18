STUARTS DRAFT — It took extra innings, but Clover Hill managed to get the job done.
On Monday night, the Bucks were playing for the lead in the Rockingham County Baseball League Standings after entering the night tied with two other teams.
Turns out a 10-9 win over the Stuarts Draft Diamondbacks in 10 innings was precisely what Clover Hill would need to propel it into sole possession of first place.
Opening the night, veteran first baseman Luke Shifflett had an opportunity early to get the Bucks out in front with the bases loaded and no outs on the board.
On the first pitch he faced, Shifflett hit a grand slam and gave the Bucks some early insurance for starting pitcher Jackson Sherman. Alex Knicely added a sacrifice fly in the opening frame giving the Bucks a 5-0 start, and it looked like it’d be a smooth evening.
But after a John Siciliano RBI double in the second to extend the lead for the Bucks, the Diamondbacks suddenly held them scoreless until the ninth and slowly chipped away.
Draft started its comeback in the bottom of the third, putting up a three-spot behind a Zach Roberts two-run homer and an infield miscue, causing another run to come across within the inning. That cut the deficit to 6-3 for the home team, which wasn’t done yet.
Maintaining momentum, Draft put up another four runs in the bottom of the fifth behind another Roberts bomb and a Will Hass two-run single to take a 7-6 lead.
In the seventh, Draft would finish their comeback with two more runs from an executed steal play and a Caden Richter blast. Suddenly, the Diamondbacks had put up nine unanswered runs going into the ninth, where Clover Hill kept the game going.
In the top half of the ninth, after Clover Hill had plated a run, Siciliano hit a game-tying two-run shot, making the score even at 9-9 and ultimately sending the game to extras.
Going into the 10th, Chandis Goff came in, and after getting a quick first out, he gave up three straight walks forcing the D-Backs to go back to the pen. Will Coleman came into the game with the bases loaded and one out. With a 1-1 count, Knicely came in to score on a passed ball that put the Bucks ahead 10-9. Coleman would strike out the next two and send it to the bottom half, where Clover Hill turned to a veteran reliever to end it.
Pitcher Tyler Conley put up another zero in the box score in the bottom of the 10th, making him the winning pitcher and giving the Bucks a first-place lead in the standings.
Siciliano led the Bucks in the hitting category, finishing with three hits and three RBIs in the victory. Josh Eberly and Lucas Bauer each had multi-hit games and scored twice.
On Draft’s side, Roberts and Grayson Bush both were key components in their offense. Roberts had two home runs tacked with another hit in the box score and three RBIs. Bush would finish with four hits and two runs scored. Ryan Farris and Tommy Weaver both had two hits as well. Goff took the loss on the mound for the Diamondbacks.
The Bucks (15-6) return to action Wednesday at home against the Montezuma Braves (9-12), while Draft (9-14) travels to Ray Heatwole Field to face the Bridgewater Reds (14-6) on Thursday in a busy final week of the RCBL regular season.
