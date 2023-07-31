DAYTON — Clover Hill is one step closer to reaching the Rockingham County Baseball League finals after Sunday’s dominant performance.
It was a close affair early, but the second-seeded Bucks drove in seven runs in the fifth inning and ultimately carried the momentum throughout en route to a 14-4 eight-inning victory over the third-seeded Shockers at Buck Bowman Park in Game 1 of the RCBL best-of-five semifinals series.
Bodie Pullen homered in the first to put the Shockers on the board, but Clover Hill responded with three runs in the third — including a two-run double by Josh Eberly.
Pullen drilled a two-run homer to tie things up in the fourth, but John Siciliano’s solo home run in the bottom half gave the Bucks the lead again.
The Shockers knotted things up again with a run in the fifth, but the bottom frame of the inning proved to be the difference maker.
Kyle Carlson and Jose Rocha walked in runs, while TJ Johnson, Eberly, and Kevin Navedo all drove in runs off of singles.
Navedo drove in two more off a home run in the seventh, while Alex Knicely’s RBI single in the eighth ended the game.
Navedo ended with two hits and five RBIs, while Eberly contributed three hits and three RBIs. Pullen led the Shockers with two hits and three RBIs, while Luke Keister doubled and notched an RBI.
On the mound, Jackson Sherman earned the victory after five innings pitched, while Cam Comins took the loss for the Shockers after 4.2 innings pitched.
The Shockers were scheduled to host Game 2 on Monday at Spotswood High School at 7:30 p.m.
